MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique

Mbappe was reinstated into PSG’s first team last week after reportedly being frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 18:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, and Ousmane Dembele train at the Paris Saint-Germain training centre in Poissy, west of Paris.
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, and Ousmane Dembele train at the Paris Saint-Germain training centre in Poissy, west of Paris. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler/ AP
infoIcon

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, left, and Ousmane Dembele train at the Paris Saint-Germain training centre in Poissy, west of Paris. | Photo Credit: Michel Euler/ AP

Paris St Germain forwards Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are both available and will be ready to start its Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse, manager Luis Enrique said on Friday.

Mbappe was reinstated into PSG’s first team last week, a day after being omitted for its Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient and reportedly being frozen out of the main squad for weeks amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

The league’s top scorer in the last five seasons watched the 0-0 draw with Lorient from the stands alongside new signing and fellow World Cup winner Dembele, who had completed his transfer from Barcelona for 50.4 million euros ($55 million).

ALSO READ: Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports

“Kylian is in great shape, he has a lot of desire, a very good state of mind. I am very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian,” Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game.

Luis Enrique added that Dembele would be ready to play “from the first minute” but also admitted the club needs to strengthen its attack.

The club lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer to Inter Miami, while world record signing Neymar Jr joined Saudi club Al-Hilal for about 90 million euros.

“We still need to strengthen it because it is the line where we had the fewest recruits, but we still have work to do on how they complement each other.”

On Neymar’s departure, he said: “I think it was a favourable decision for everyone. I would like to thank him for the behaviour he has shown since I arrived.”

“He is a world-class player and I wish him well for the future.”

Luis Enrique also said he had not chosen the team’s captain yet, leaving that decision to his squad.

“It’s very simple, I don’t choose the captain, the players choose. They met this week,” he said.

“There are four captains, it’s something that is defined by the players, not by the coach, I want him (whoever the players choose) to be their captain, not my captain.”

French media reported that defender Marquinhos is set to keep the armband having captained the side in the last three seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Kylian Mbappe /

Ousmane Dembele /

Luis Enrique /

PSG

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. Sreenidi Deccan signs Sabia, Gomes ahead of I-League season
    Team Sportstar
  3. No complacency for Man City after Super Cup win, says Newcastle’s Howe
    Reuters
  4. PSG keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident
    Reuters
  5. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
  2. Steve Smith, Starc ruled out of South Africa tour due to injury, eye comeback in ODI series against India
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 10,000m
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment