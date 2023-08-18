MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident

The Spaniard was hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in Southern Spain on May 28. Rico was immediately taken to hospital.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 16:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The 29-year-old came out of the induced coma on June 19 and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5.
FILE PHOTO: The 29-year-old came out of the induced coma on June 19 and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The 29-year-old came out of the induced coma on June 19 and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico will leave hospital on Friday after a riding accident resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries and being put in an induced coma, the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville said.

The incident happened when the Spaniard was hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in Southern Spain on May 28. Rico was immediately taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old came out of the induced coma on June 19 and was discharged from the intensive care unit on July 5.

Rico was on the bench for PSG in its 1-1 draw with Strasbourg the day before the accident and was given permission by the Ligue 1 club for the pilgrimage.

Related Topics

Paris Saint-Germain /

Sergio Rico /

PSG /

Ligue 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uncertainty looms over Pakistan-England World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 12
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident
    Reuters
  3. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident
    Reuters
  2. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  3. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in clash against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Uncertainty looms over Pakistan-England World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 12
    Shayan Acharya
  2. PSG keeper Sergio Rico to leave hospital after riding accident
    Reuters
  3. Fire breaks out in Eden Gardens dressing room ahead of ICC World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment