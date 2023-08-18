Liverpool completes signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool has completed the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo on a four-year deal until 2027, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old Endo will be the Reds’ third signing of the summer after Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. The Japan international has been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Liverpool was unsuccessful in getting the defensive midfielders of its choice after both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia passed on their offers to sign for Chelsea in big money deals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reinforcements in the middle of the park after five midfielders -- Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner -- all left the club this summer.