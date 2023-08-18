MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool completes signing of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

The 30-year-old Endo will be the Reds’ third signing of the summer after Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 17:30 IST , Liverpool - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Endo during his time at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
Endo during his time at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Endo during his time at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool has completed the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo on a four-year deal until 2027, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

The 30-year-old Endo will be the Reds’ third signing of the summer after Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

READ | Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. The Japan international has been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Liverpool was unsuccessful in getting the defensive midfielders of its choice after both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia passed on their offers to sign for Chelsea in big money deals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reinforcements in the middle of the park after five midfielders -- Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner -- all left the club this summer.

Related Topics

Wataru Endo /

Liverpool /

Vfb Stuttgart

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton's vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men's team's future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
