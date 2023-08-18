MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Lavia began his career with Anderlecht in Belgium and played for eight years before transferring to Manchester City at 16.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 14:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia.
Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on a seven-year contract, strengthening their squad.

Lavia, who started his career with Anderlecht, expressed excitement to join the club and build chemistry with his new teammates. “I’m really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and build chemistry together to achieve great things together,” he said.

Lavia began his career with Anderlecht in Belgium and played for eight years before transferring to Manchester City at 16. He played well for the club’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad and made his senior debut in September 2021.

Lavia helped his team to a 6-1 victory in the EFL Cup against Wycombe Wanderers. Later that year, he moved to Southampton after making one more first-team appearance for City.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Romeo Lavia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in clash against Australia
    Reuters
  4. Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia’s chances in ODI World Cup, says Mike Hussey
    PTI
  5. Indian rifle shooters in mixed team event falter at ISSF World Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
    Team Sportstar
  2. Leeds fined for homophobic chanting during Premier League game against Brighton last season
    Reuters
  3. Arsenal in Premier League: Manager Arteta expresses concern on packed football calendar
    AP
  4. Premier League: Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Man City
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal needs to adapt after Timber injury, says Arteta
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in clash against Australia
    Reuters
  4. Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia’s chances in ODI World Cup, says Mike Hussey
    PTI
  5. Indian rifle shooters in mixed team event falter at ISSF World Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment