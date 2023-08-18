Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton

Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on a seven-year contract, strengthening their squad.

Lavia, who started his career with Anderlecht, expressed excitement to join the club and build chemistry with his new teammates. “I’m really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m excited to get started.

“I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and build chemistry together to achieve great things together,” he said.

Lavia began his career with Anderlecht in Belgium and played for eight years before transferring to Manchester City at 16. He played well for the club’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad and made his senior debut in September 2021.

Lavia helped his team to a 6-1 victory in the EFL Cup against Wycombe Wanderers. Later that year, he moved to Southampton after making one more first-team appearance for City.