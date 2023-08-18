Chelsea has signed midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton on a seven-year contract, strengthening their squad.
Lavia, who started his career with Anderlecht, expressed excitement to join the club and build chemistry with his new teammates. “I’m really happy to join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It’s an amazing football club with a great history and I’m excited to get started.
“I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and build chemistry together to achieve great things together,” he said.
Lavia began his career with Anderlecht in Belgium and played for eight years before transferring to Manchester City at 16. He played well for the club’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad and made his senior debut in September 2021.
Lavia helped his team to a 6-1 victory in the EFL Cup against Wycombe Wanderers. Later that year, he moved to Southampton after making one more first-team appearance for City.
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League: Chelsea signs Liverpool target Romeo Lavia from Southampton
- FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in clash against Australia
- Zampa, Marsh will be vital to Australia’s chances in ODI World Cup, says Mike Hussey
- Indian rifle shooters in mixed team event falter at ISSF World Championship
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE