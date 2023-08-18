MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports

Spalletti, 64, was crowned Italian champion with Napoli in May, before stepping down as coach.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 15:58 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Spalletti will be in charge of reviving the national team.
FILE PHOTO: Spalletti will be in charge of reviving the national team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spalletti will be in charge of reviving the national team. | Photo Credit: AP

The Italian Football Federation and Luciano Spalletti have reached an agreement for him to succeed Roberto Mancini as coach of the national team, according to reports in the Italian press on Friday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spalletti, the federation’s top choice, will sign a three-year contract until September 2026.

The former Napoli boss has held several telephone conversations with federation president Gabriele Gravina and has now agreed to take over from Mancini.

Spalletti and Gravina are due to meet on Friday to finalise the contract.

Following his appointment, which could be made official on Saturday, Spalletti is expected to hold his first press conference as coach on Monday, the sports daily reports.

Spalletti, 64, was crowned Italian champion with Napoli in May, before stepping down as coach.

He will be in charge of reviving the national team which, despite winning the European title in 2021, failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will have just a few days to prepare for two matches that are already crucial if it is to defend its title at Euro 2024. It travels to Northern Macedonia on September 9 and hosts Ukraine in Milan three days later.

Negotiations with Spalletti have been complicated by the fact that his contract with Napoli, which runs until June 2024, includes a clause requiring him to pay compensation of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) if he takes up a new position.

The federation is looking at legal options but Napoli president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has said he will not waive the payment, which decreases by 250,000 euros each month, “as a matter of principle”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Luciano Spalletti /

Roberto Mancini /

Napoli /

Gabriele Gravina /

FIFA 2022 World Cup /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 200m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  5. Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  2. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup may be ‘coming home’ to Lionesses, but don’t count out the adamant Spanish
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden out to silence partisan crowd and take home bronze medal in clash against Australia
    Reuters
  5. Can Sarina Wiegman bring home the FIFA Women’s World Cup? She might just
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 200m sprint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spalletti agrees terms to take over as Italy coach: reports
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 18
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk to play home Champions League games in Germany this season
    AP
  5. Bazball left Australians scratching their head during Ashes: Ricky Ponting
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment