Tajikistan replaces Lebanon in Merdeka Cup; India vs Malaysia remains unchanged

Tajikistan will replace Lebanon — after it withdrew — in the upcoming Merdeka Cup, a football tournament held to commemorate Malaysia’s Independence Day. The tournament, which bears the Malay word for independence, was one of the oldest and most prestigious international football tournaments in Asia until it was stopped in 2013.

It was once regarded as the ‘Grand Old Lady of Asia’ where top teams from around the world would compete.

India has seen some of its stars of the Golden Era, namely P. K. Banerjee and Tulsidas Balaram, shine in the tournament.

The host, Malaysia, remains the most successful team with 10 titles.

India has finished as runner-up twice, in 1959 and 1964, and last participated in 2001. The Blue Tigers’ opening fixture against Malaysia remains unchanged. All matches will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.