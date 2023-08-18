MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tajikistan replaces Lebanon in Merdeka Cup; India vs Malaysia remains unchanged

India’s opening fixture against Malaysia remains unchanged. All matches will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 12:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Santa Catarina skipper Wagner Antvnes proudly displaying the Merdeka trophy after beating Ghana 3-0 in the finals at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, 1982. The tournament was one of the oldest and most prestigious international football tournaments in Asia until it was stopped in 2013. 
Santa Catarina skipper Wagner Antvnes proudly displaying the Merdeka trophy after beating Ghana 3-0 in the finals at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, 1982. The tournament was one of the oldest and most prestigious international football tournaments in Asia until it was stopped in 2013.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHVIES
infoIcon

Santa Catarina skipper Wagner Antvnes proudly displaying the Merdeka trophy after beating Ghana 3-0 in the finals at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, 1982. The tournament was one of the oldest and most prestigious international football tournaments in Asia until it was stopped in 2013.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHVIES

Tajikistan will replace Lebanon — after it withdrew —  in the upcoming Merdeka Cup, a football tournament held to commemorate Malaysia’s Independence Day. The tournament, which bears the Malay word for independence, was one of the oldest and most prestigious international football tournaments in Asia until it was stopped in 2013.

It was once regarded as the ‘Grand Old Lady of Asia’ where top teams from around the world would compete.

India has seen some of its stars of the Golden Era, namely P. K. Banerjee and Tulsidas Balaram, shine in the tournament.

The host, Malaysia, remains the most successful team with 10 titles.

India has finished as runner-up twice, in 1959 and 1964, and last participated in 2001. The Blue Tigers’ opening fixture against Malaysia remains unchanged. All matches will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Fixtures list
Palestine vs Tajikistan – 2:30 pm
Semifinal 2: October 13 – Malaysia vs India – 6:30 pm
Third-place game: October 17 - Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2 – 2:30 pm
Final: October 17 - Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 – 6:30 pm

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian football /

Merdeka Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tajikistan replaces Lebanon in Merdeka Cup; India vs Malaysia remains unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023: Dortmund eyes fresh start after bitter title collapse
    AFP
  3. ‘Best’ Women’s World Cup generates $570m for FIFA - Infantino
    Reuters
  4. Theo Walcott announces retirement from professional football at 34
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona sets up new home without coach Xavi Hernandez
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tajikistan replaces Lebanon in Merdeka Cup; India vs Malaysia remains unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023: Dortmund eyes fresh start after bitter title collapse
    AFP
  3. ‘Best’ Women’s World Cup generates $570m for FIFA - Infantino
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona sets up new home without coach Xavi Hernandez
    AFP
  5. Theo Walcott announces retirement from professional football at 34
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tajikistan replaces Lebanon in Merdeka Cup; India vs Malaysia remains unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga 2023: Dortmund eyes fresh start after bitter title collapse
    AFP
  3. ‘Best’ Women’s World Cup generates $570m for FIFA - Infantino
    Reuters
  4. Theo Walcott announces retirement from professional football at 34
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona sets up new home without coach Xavi Hernandez
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment