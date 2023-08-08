MagazineBuy Print

Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24

Thomas Dennerby, the coach who helped the Swedish women’s national team to win the Olympic Bronze medal and Nigeria to a round of 16 spot, will be in charge of the Blue Tigresses.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 19:46 IST

Team Sportstar
The Indian women’s national team will look for glory at the Asian Games and the Olympic qualifiers after positive results in the first round of Paris 2024 qualifying games.
The Indian women's national team will look for glory at the Asian Games and the Olympic qualifiers after positive results in the first round of Paris 2024 qualifying games. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s national team is in for a very busy schedule in the 2023-24 cycle, with the team looking for glory in the Asian Games as well as a boost in its Olympic dreams.

Thomas Dennerby, the coach who helped the Swedish women’s national team to win the Olympic Bronze medal and Nigeria to a round of 16 spot, will be in charge of the Blue Tigresses.

RELATED: AFC Women’s Asian Cup heartbreak made us stronger: Anju Tamang ahead of Asian Games 2022

The Swede remained in charge of the Indian team despite the technical committee of the All India Football Federation recommending Anthony Andrews as the senior team coach.

“What we have to do now is, first of all, probably raise the fitness level again, which includes conditioning training, strength training. And then, of course, technically, tactically, and let the players play a lot together. So, everyone is 100% sure what to do on the field,” Dennerby told the AIFF website.

ALSO READ: Indian football calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24 schedule

“We have eight weeks before the Asian Games, and I think this time will be good for us. Also, we have picked a lot of players this time. So, hopefully, we also can find out which players are best for the moment because that is also very important.”

With a packed schedule ahead, the Indian football calendar for the women’s team ahead of the 2023-24 season is as follows:

International calendar:

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2
September 19: Korea Republic vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram)
September 21: India vs Thailand (19:00 IST, Buriram)
September 23: IR Iran vs India (15:00 IST, Buriram)
The U-17 Indian women’s national team.
The U-17 Indian women's national team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AFC Women’s Club Championship
August-October 2023 (Only Gokulam Kerala)
Asian Games 2022
September 21: Chinese Taipei vs India - Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 24: India vs Thailand - Women’s Group B (17:00 IST, Wenzhou)
September 30: Women’s Quarter-final
October 3: Women’s Semi-final
October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match
Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Second round
October 26 – India vs Japan
October 29 – India vs Vietnam
November 1 – India vs Uzbekistan
File Photo: Thomas Dennerby coaching the senior Indian women’s national team.
File Photo: Thomas Dennerby coaching the senior Indian women's national team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Domestic calendar:

National Games
October 25-November 9
Sub-Junior Girls’ National Football Championship Tier 2
September 15: Andaman & Nicobar vs Chandigarh, Telangana vs Odisha
September 17: Rajasthan vs Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar vs Telangana
September 19: Chandigarh vs Telangana, Rajasthan vs Andaman & Nicobar
September 21: Odisha vs Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh vs Rajasthan
September 23: Telangana vs Rajasthan, Odisha vs Chandigarh
September 16: Sikkim vs DNH&DD, Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh
September 18: Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim vs Kerala
September 20: DNH&DD vs Kerala, Tripura vs Sikkim
September 22: Uttar Pradesh vs Sikkim, DNH&DD vs Tripura
September 24: Kerala vs Tripura, Uttar Pradesh vs DNH&DD
September 15: Andhra Pradesh vs Delhi, Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry
September 17: Nagaland vs Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh
September 19: Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland vs Andhra Pradesh
September 21: Pondicherry vs Andhra Pradesh, Delhi vs Nagaland
September 23: Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland, Pondicherry vs Delhi
September 16: Ladakh vs Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka
September 18: Madhya Pradesh vs Karnataka, Ladakh vs Jammu & Kashmir
September 20: Lakshadweep vs Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh vs Ladakh
September 22: Karnataka vs Ladakh, Lakshadweep vs Madhya Pradesh
September 24: Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka vs Lakshadweep
Semifinals: September 27: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C, Winners Group B vs Winners Group D
Final: September 29: Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2
Senior Women’s National Championship
March-April 2024
Indian Women’s League
April - May 2024

