Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24

The Indian women’s national team is in for a very busy schedule in the 2023-24 cycle, with the team looking for glory in the Asian Games as well as a boost in its Olympic dreams.
Thomas Dennerby, the coach who helped the Swedish women’s national team to win the Olympic Bronze medal and Nigeria to a round of 16 spot, will be in charge of the Blue Tigresses.
The Swede remained in charge of the Indian team despite the technical committee of the All India Football Federation recommending Anthony Andrews as the senior team coach.
“What we have to do now is, first of all, probably raise the fitness level again, which includes conditioning training, strength training. And then, of course, technically, tactically, and let the players play a lot together. So, everyone is 100% sure what to do on the field,” Dennerby told the AIFF website.
“We have eight weeks before the Asian Games, and I think this time will be good for us. Also, we have picked a lot of players this time. So, hopefully, we also can find out which players are best for the moment because that is also very important.”
With a packed schedule ahead, the Indian football calendar for the women’s team ahead of the 2023-24 season is as follows:
International calendar:
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2
AFC Women’s Club Championship
Asian Games 2022
Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Second round
Domestic calendar:
National Games
Sub-Junior Girls’ National Football Championship Tier 2
Senior Women’s National Championship
Indian Women’s League
