IWL: Sethu maintains perfect record, Odisha crushes Lord’s FA

Sethu Madurai FC maintained its perfect record in the Indian Women’s League, sailing past Central Reserve Police Force Football Club 5-0 in a Group B clash at the Shahibaug Police Stadium here on Sunday.

The win consolidates Sethu’s position at the top of the group. The club has conceded mere two goals in the season so far.

The match was evenly poised at half time, with Sethu FC leading by one, courtesy Kajol Dsouza’s opener in the 41st minute. The goal was Dsouza’s ninth of the season, the most by any Indian player.

Sethu came bursting out of the blocks in the second half though, scoring within two minutes of the restart via their Kenyan forward Dorcas Sikobe. Four minutes later Purnima Kumari added to the tally.

Sethu’s substitutes, Ivy Faith Atieno and Kiran Pisda scored in the dying minutes of the match to complete a thorough performance for the club from Madurai. Sethu FC’s young midfielder, Muskan Subba was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Odisha scores five goals against Lords FA Kochi

Odisha FC put up a commanding performance against debutant Lords FA Kochi in their group B clash here.

A brace by Faustina Worwornyo Akpo, and a goal each by Cynthia Marcondes Dos Santos, Malati Munda and Anju Tamang were enough to give them a convincing win and put them at second place in the group.

Kickstart FC keeps winning momentum

Kickstart FC thrashed Celtic Queens FC 5-0 in its group game at TransStadia.

Kickstart’s victory was made even sweeter by the fact that the team from Karnataka registered five different goal scorers in the game -- Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa, Saru Limbu, Devneta Roy, Laishram Bibicha Devi and Renuka Nagarkote. They helped the the club notch its fourth victory in five games.

Katungwa opened the scoring for Kickstart in the 33rd minute. Devneta Roy added a second two minutes later. A third goal by Laishram Bibicha Devi in the 43rd minute meant Kickstart cruised into the break with a 3-0 lead. They added two more via Saru Limbu and substitute Renuka Nagarkote to complete an emphatic victory.

Eastern Sporting Union rallies to beat Churchill Brothers FC

Former champions Eastern Sporting Union came from behind to register a 4-1 victory over Churchill Brothers FC at the TransStadia.

With the victory, Eastern Sporting Union climbed up to fourth position in Group B.

In the 17th minute of the match, Saniya’s perfectly weighted cross was met by Alisha Tavares, who lobbed Elangbam Panthoi Chanu to give Churchill Brothers the lead.

Eastern Sporting Union had to wait till the 43rd minute of the match to restore parity.

Yumnam Kamala Devi scored one of the goals of the tournament when she unleashed a brilliant left footed shot from 35 yards.

Salam Rinaroy Devi scored in added time of the first half to help Eastern Sporting Union take the lead into half time.

Rinaroy dribbled past two Churchill defenders, before shooting straight at Kesarkar in goal. The goalkeeper spilled the ball into her own net.

To make matters worse, soon after Easter Sporting doubled their advantage, Lhingneilam Kipgen volleyed home a corner to make it 3-1.

Irom Prameshwori Devi sealed the victory for Eastern Sporting Union when she scored their fourth goal in the 66th minute.