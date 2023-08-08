The Indian men’s national football team has broken into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings after five years and is enjoying a purple patch under head coach Igor Stimac.

The Blue Tigers, until August 2023, have won three international trophies, including the SAFF Championship, beating Kuwait in the final. After the end of that international window, the domestic season for Indian football began with the Durand Cup.

The 2022-23 season was the first time all the Indian Super League clubs played a full domestic season, with Bengaluru FC winning the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning the ISL title and Odisha FC clinching the Super Cup.

This season, however, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided to do away with the Super Cup and re-introduced the Federation Cup after six years.

The AIFF executive committee felt it would be “prudent to revive a legacy competition” like the Federation Cup and it decided that the tournament will be the premier cup competition in India from the 2023-24 season onwards.

Additionally, Merdeka Cup, another prestigious tournament in Asia, is set to return after nine years and India, a two-time runner-up in it, will participate there as well.

With a packed schedule ahead, the Indian football calendar for the men’s team ahead of the 2023-24 season is as follows:

International football:

SAFF U-16 Championship September 1 – India vs Bangladesh September 5 - India vs Nepal September 7 - Semifinal September 10 - Final AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers September 6 – India vs Maldives September 9 – China vs India September 12 – UAE vs India King’s Cup September 7 September 10 Asian Games September 19-October 7

National Football

Santosh Trophy: December 2023-March 2024

December 2023-March 2024 U-20 Championship: January-February 2024

Club Football:

Durand Cup August 3-September 3 AFC Cup qualifying spots 2nd round: August 16 – 7:00 pm – Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra/Paro (both from Nepal) Play-off round: August 22 – Winner of 2nd round vs Club Abahani/Club Eagles AFC Champions League Mumbai City – September 18, 2023 - May 18, 2024 AFC Cup Odisha FC – September 18 2023 - May 5, 2024 Indian Super League September 22-April 10 I-League October 2023 - April 2024 Federation Cup April - May 2024

**The tournaments whose exact dates are not given are tentative to change, as per instructions from the apex body/organising committee.