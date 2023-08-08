The Indian men’s national football team has broken into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings after five years and is enjoying a purple patch under head coach Igor Stimac.
The Blue Tigers, until August 2023, have won three international trophies, including the SAFF Championship, beating Kuwait in the final. After the end of that international window, the domestic season for Indian football began with the Durand Cup.
The 2022-23 season was the first time all the Indian Super League clubs played a full domestic season, with Bengaluru FC winning the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant winning the ISL title and Odisha FC clinching the Super Cup.
This season, however, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided to do away with the Super Cup and re-introduced the Federation Cup after six years.
The AIFF executive committee felt it would be “prudent to revive a legacy competition” like the Federation Cup and it decided that the tournament will be the premier cup competition in India from the 2023-24 season onwards.
Additionally, Merdeka Cup, another prestigious tournament in Asia, is set to return after nine years and India, a two-time runner-up in it, will participate there as well.
With a packed schedule ahead, the Indian football calendar for the men’s team ahead of the 2023-24 season is as follows:
International football:
SAFF U-16 Championship
AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers
King’s Cup
Asian Games
National Football
- Santosh Trophy: December 2023-March 2024
- U-20 Championship: January-February 2024
Club Football:
Durand Cup
AFC Cup qualifying spots
AFC Champions League
AFC Cup
Indian Super League
I-League
Federation Cup
**The tournaments whose exact dates are not given are tentative to change, as per instructions from the apex body/organising committee.
