AIFF restores Federation Cup, inducts five new clubs in I-League

The committee decided that the competition will be the premier cup competition in India from the 2023-24 season onwards.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 20:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Members of the AIFF Executive Committee after its meeting on July 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Executive Committee decided to accommodate five new teams into the Hero I-League, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Monday.

The five entities that had placed its bid were, YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Varanasi, UP), Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Bhaini Sahib Village, Punjab), Nimida United Sports Development Pvt Ltd (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Concatenate Advest Advisory Pvt Ltd (Delhi), and Bunkerhill Pvt Ltd (Ambala, Haryana).

The committee also came to a decision to revive the Federation Cup, adjudging that the competition will be the premier cup competition in India from the 2023-24 season onwards.

Satyanarayan M, the KSFA General Secretary, was appointed by the Committee as the new Deputy Secretary General of the All India Football Federation on the proposal of President Kalyan Chaubey.

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, “The decision to inculcate five new clubs into the Hero I-League is historic.”

“I congratulate Satyanarayan for being appointed Deputy Secretary General, which will add to the strength of the AIFF in delivering and improving secretariat decisions,” he added.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “This Executive Committee meeting is being held on a day when the Indian Senior Men’s National Team is preparing to battle it out against Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship tomorrow. This is ample testimony of India’s growing footballing strength.”

