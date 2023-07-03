NorthEast United signed midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh from Sreenidi Deccan on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a year, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Monday.
“I’m very excited to start this journey, representing the Club from my region, I will wear the colours of the team with the utmost pride,” he said after completing the move.
“I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and I am dedicated to helping the team on the path to success.”
ALSO READ: Sky’s the limit for this team: Jhingan ahead of India’s final against Kuwait in 2023 SAFF Championship
Konsam has played 48 times in the I-League, playing for Deccan and Trau FC, scoring twice and assisted seven more goals.
“I have watched his performances in the I-League and share a strong belief in his potential. His tenacity and technical prowess are exceptional and I am confident that he will add value to the squad,” head coach Juan Pedro Benali said.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr says no plans to wear ‘OneLove’ armband
- ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal
- Premier League: Brighton signs Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Verbruggen from Anderlecht
- AIFF appoints Karnataka Football’s M. Satyanarayan as Deputy Secretary General
- Afghanistan, Bangladesh see ODIs as good World Cup 2023 preparation
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE