MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal

Konsam has played 48 times in the I-League, playing for Deccan and Trau FC, scoring twice and assisted seven more goals.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 17:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Konsam in action for Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League.
Konsam in action for Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Konsam in action for Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NorthEast United signed midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh from Sreenidi Deccan on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a year, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Monday.

“I’m very excited to start this journey, representing the Club from my region, I will wear the colours of the team with the utmost pride,” he said after completing the move.

“I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and I am dedicated to helping the team on the path to success.”

ALSO READ: Sky’s the limit for this team: Jhingan ahead of India’s final against Kuwait in 2023 SAFF Championship

Konsam has played 48 times in the I-League, playing for Deccan and Trau FC, scoring twice and assisted seven more goals.

“I have watched his performances in the I-League and share a strong belief in his potential. His tenacity and technical prowess are exceptional and I am confident that he will add value to the squad,” head coach Juan Pedro Benali said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Football /

NorthEast United FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL /

I-League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr says no plans to wear ‘OneLove’ armband
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Brighton signs Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Verbruggen from Anderlecht
    Reuters
  4. AIFF appoints Karnataka Football’s M. Satyanarayan as Deputy Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan, Bangladesh see ODIs as good World Cup 2023 preparation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AIFF appoints Karnataka Football’s M. Satyanarayan as Deputy Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  2. Horst-Dieter Höttges, who won 1974 World Cup with West Germany, dies at 79
    AP
  3. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roy Hodgson to stay on as Crystal Palace manager for 2023-24 season
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Who won the last edition of WWC in 2019?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr says no plans to wear ‘OneLove’ armband
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Brighton signs Netherlands U21 goalkeeper Verbruggen from Anderlecht
    Reuters
  4. AIFF appoints Karnataka Football’s M. Satyanarayan as Deputy Secretary General
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan, Bangladesh see ODIs as good World Cup 2023 preparation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment