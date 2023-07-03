ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United signs Sreenidi Deccan midfielder Konsam on two-year deal

NorthEast United signed midfielder Konsam Phalguni Singh from Sreenidi Deccan on a two-year deal, with an option to extend for a year, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Monday.

“I’m very excited to start this journey, representing the Club from my region, I will wear the colours of the team with the utmost pride,” he said after completing the move.

“I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills and I am dedicated to helping the team on the path to success.”

Konsam has played 48 times in the I-League, playing for Deccan and Trau FC, scoring twice and assisted seven more goals.

“I have watched his performances in the I-League and share a strong belief in his potential. His tenacity and technical prowess are exceptional and I am confident that he will add value to the squad,” head coach Juan Pedro Benali said.