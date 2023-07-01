MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs two-time A-League winning Australian Paulo Retre from Sydney FC

The central midfielder arrived for an undisclosed transfer fee from Sydney FC, with whom he won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 17:39 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Retre (in blue) was Sydney FC’s 8th-highest appearance maker, having made 176 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues before joining FC Goa before the upcoming ISL season.
Retre (in blue) was Sydney FC’s 8th-highest appearance maker, having made 176 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues before joining FC Goa before the upcoming ISL season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images


Retre (in blue) was Sydney FC’s 8th-highest appearance maker, having made 176 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues before joining FC Goa before the upcoming ISL season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FC Goa completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre, the Indian Super League side confirmed on Friday.

The central midfielder arrived for an undisclosed transfer fee from Sydney FC, with whom he won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020. He expected to fill the void left behind by veteran Edu Bedia, who left the club after spending six seasons at the club.

This is FC Goa’s sixth addition in this transfer window as the club looks for a fresh revamp under new coach Manolo Marquez. Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Udanta Singh and youngster Boris Singh have already joined the squad.

“I have spent some amazing years in my home country – playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen,” Retre said.

“It’s a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It’s an honour for me to represent them,” he added.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri: I have no idea when my last game for India will be

Retre, 30, was Sydney FC’s 8th-highest appearance maker, having made 176 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues after joining it from Melbourne City in 2017.

With fellow midfielders Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Brison Fernandes and Ayush Chhetri vying for places, Retre provides healthy competition in the squad.

“We’re pleased to get Paulo on board. Paulo comes with a lot of pedigree and experience. He’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and great at controlling the tempo of the game,” Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football said.

“In our brand of football, it’s fundamental to have players who are comfortable on the ball and dictate the play and Paulo fits that profile to the tee. I’m sure he will fit into the team in no time and he’ll be an asset for us.”

