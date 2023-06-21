ISL Transfer: Bengaluru FC signs goalkeeper Vikram Singh

Magazine

Vikram, who most recently turned out for Aizawl FC in the I-League, will be part of the Blues' roster for the upcoming ISL campaign.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 15:30 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Published : Jun 21, 2023 15:30 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Vikram Singh signed a one-year deal with Bengaluru FC.
Vikram Singh signed a one-year deal with Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: BENGALURU FC
Vikram Singh signed a one-year deal with Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: BENGALURU FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC has signed goalkeeper Vikram Singh on a one-year deal, the club said on Wednesday.

Vikram, who most recently turned out for Aizawl FC in the I-League, will be part of the Blues’ roster for the upcoming ISL campaign.

“I’m really excited to start a new journey as I believe it is one that will help me progress as a goalkeeper. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the coaches and of course the fans who are famous all over the country,” said Vikram, after putting pen to paper on his deal.

Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player

Mumbai-born Vikram is a graduate of the Mumbai City FC Academy and has turned out for Fateh Hyderabad FC in the past.

He was also part of the Islanders’ League title-winning squad in 2020-21. In 2022-23, Vikram made 12 appearances for Aizawl, as it finished seventh in the League.

“Vikram showed glimpses of promise with Aizawl FC, and we believe that working with our coaches and the other ‘keepers in our system will really help him take his game to the next level.

“He has all the right attributes to evolve into a goalkeeper at the highest level, and we believe his addition can improve our unit as a whole,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
