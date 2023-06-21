Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player

N’Golo Kante completed his move on a three-year deal on Wednesday after leaving Chelsea, with Al-Ittihad welcoming the 32-year-old midfielder with a series of tweets containing the hashtag “WelcomeBox2Box” — referring to his hard-running style of play.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 13:47 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
N’Golo Kante in action against Aston Villa.
N’Golo Kante in action against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

N’Golo Kante in action against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Saudi Arabian football champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season.

N’Golo Kante completed his move on a three-year deal on Wednesday after leaving Chelsea, with Al-Ittihad welcoming the 32-year-old midfielder with a series of tweets containing the hashtag “WelcomeBox2Box” — referring to his hard-running style of play.

He will reportedly earn more than $100 million across the length of the deal at a club based in Jeddah and coached by former Tottenham and Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo. It recently won the Saudi league ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Kante, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and has been one of the best players in the Premier League in recent years as a back-to-back champion with Leicester and Chelsea, has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons.

That hasn’t put off Al-Ittihad from apparently spending big on Kante, a few weeks after bringing in Benzema after the expiry of the reigning world player of the year’s contract at Real Madrid.

“It is part of the club’s efforts to establish itself as a top choice for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League,” Al-Ittihad said.

The big names — albeit players nearing the end of their careers — are being enticed to the Saudi league, where spending is being fueled by a move by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund to take a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top clubs, including Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

The move is part of a nationalisation project that encourages public sector organizations to invest in sports, with football teams a priority under the initiative backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Another of those four teams, Al-Hilal, tried to buy Lionel Messi but Argentina’s World Cup winner decided to join Inter Miami in the United States.

A slew of leading players are being linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in this European offseason, including Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Wolverhampton midfielder Ruben Neves.

Related stories

Related Topics

N'Golo Kante /

Al Ittihad /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player
    AP
  2. The Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked crucial WTC points; players fined for slow over rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF Championship: 14 Pakistan players miss flight to Bengaluru, touch base seven hours before kick-off
    Aneesh Dey
  4. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player
    AP
  2. SAFF Championship: 14 Pakistan players miss flight to Bengaluru, touch base seven hours before kick-off
    Aneesh Dey
  3. SAFF Championship 2023: Pakistan’s foreign players in the spotlight ahead of titanic clash against India
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Copa America 2024 to start on June 20, final to be played on July 14 in U.S.
    AP
  5. Prince William pays surprise visit to Lionesses World Cup camp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia entices another star player
    AP
  2. The Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked crucial WTC points; players fined for slow over rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF Championship: 14 Pakistan players miss flight to Bengaluru, touch base seven hours before kick-off
    Aneesh Dey
  4. India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Info: Preview, when and where to watch SAFF Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alpine skiing combined to become team event at 2026 Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment