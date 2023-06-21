SAFF Championship: 14 Pakistan players miss flight to Bengaluru, touch base seven hours before kick-off

Published : Jun 21, 2023 13:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

One group of Pakistan players who missed their flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru finally arrived in the city for the much-anticipated clash against India. | Photo Credit: @TheRealPFF

Pakistan’s opening match against India in the SAFF championship looked to be in jeopardy after 14 of its players missed their flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. However, as per the latest development, all 14 who missed their flight have landed in the city and the match will kick-off as per schedule, sources have confirmed to Sportstar.

The Pakistan football team, which had been playing in Mauritius prior to this, was left stranded due to a delay in their visas getting approved. When the team finally got their visas, they left from Mauritius to Mumbai at 5:30 pm [local time] on Tuesday and landed in Mumbai around 1 am on Wednesday.

However, due to logistical issues, the entire team could not be accommodated in the same flight and the players were divided into two groups. Further delay in formalities at the airport meant the second group consisting of 14 players missed their flight to Bengaluru.

“14 players had missed their flight but all of them have landed in Bengaluru and are going to the hotel. The match [against India] is going to happen as scheduled,” Pakistan team manager Hasnain Haider told this publication.

Pakistan is scheduled to play India in its opening SAFF Championship Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 7:30 pm IST, on Wednesday.