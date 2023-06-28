MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: A-League winning forward Cummings signs 3-year contract with Mohun Bagan

A-League winning centre forward Australia’s Jason Cummings has inked a three-year contract with reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 15:50 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jason Cummings of the Mariners celebrates scoring his second penalty goal during the 2023 A-League Men’s Grand Final match.
Jason Cummings of the Mariners celebrates scoring his second penalty goal during the 2023 A-League Men’s Grand Final match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jason Cummings of the Mariners celebrates scoring his second penalty goal during the 2023 A-League Men’s Grand Final match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A-League winning centre forward Australia’s Jason Cummings has inked a three-year contract with reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Wednesday.

It’s a transfer from one Mariners to another for the 27-year-old A-League Championship winning striker.

At the Central Coast Mariners, Cummings was a “legend” scoring 31 goals in his 50 appearances.

“I’ve been following ISL closely for last few years and after I got an offer from Mohun Bagan, I came to know about the club and its rich legacy,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

READ | SAFF Championships 2023: India’s draw against Kuwait feels like a loss, says skipper Sunil Chhetri

“Hopefully, I’m able to bring more laurels to the club in next three seasons,” added Cummings, who has a market value of Rs 9.6 crore as per transfermarket. At Mohun Bagan he was signed for an undisclosed fee.

The Juan Ferrando-coached side will now have an enviable forward line that includes the Aussie duo of Dimtri Petratos, Cummings and Albanian striker Armando Sadiku.

Cummings was key to the Mariners’ championship-winning 2022-23 campaign, including scoring a hat-trick and winning the Joe Marston medal as player of the match in the Grand Final against Melbourne City.

The Socceroo had switched allegiance to Central Coast Mariners from Dundee and quickly becoming a fan favourite.

He scored in his first A-League match against Sydney FC and finished the 2021-22 season with 10 goals in 21 matches that earned him the golden boot.

He was then picked for the A-League All-Stars and ultimately be picked in his first ever Socceroos where he has made three appearances including as a substitue in their Qatar World Cup match against France.

He has one goal to his name for the national team.

Cummings led their attacking line in their triumphant 2022-23 campaign as they qualified for the AFC Cup.

Cummings broke the record for the most Mariners goals in an A-League campaign, finding the back of the net on 20 occasions, including three times in the final.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL /

Jason Cummings /

Mohun Bagan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Warner, Khawaja open for Australia vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: A-League winning forward Cummings signs 3-year contract with Mohun Bagan
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 279/6 vs North East; Central 182 all out vs East; North lose Shorey and Jayant; Mura Singh picks up a fifer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes will be done and dusted if Australia wins Lord’s Test, says McGrath
    PTI
  5. Khandker hopes to bury ghosts of 2008 Olympic qualifier with jr women’s team in WC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on ISL News

  1. ISL: A-League winning forward Cummings signs 3-year contract with Mohun Bagan
    PTI
  2. Mohun Bagan signs Albanian forward Sadiku
    PTI
  3. Boris Singh to play for FC Goa
    PTI
  4. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons, joins Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC signs Dinliana on three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Warner, Khawaja open for Australia vs England
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: A-League winning forward Cummings signs 3-year contract with Mohun Bagan
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score Day 1, quarterfinals: North 279/6 vs North East; Central 182 all out vs East; North lose Shorey and Jayant; Mura Singh picks up a fifer
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes will be done and dusted if Australia wins Lord’s Test, says McGrath
    PTI
  5. Khandker hopes to bury ghosts of 2008 Olympic qualifier with jr women’s team in WC
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment