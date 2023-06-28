MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lehmann most influential women’s player on Instagram ahead of World Cup

Lehmann, who scored six goals in 31 games for Aston Villa this season and has 38 caps, comes in ahead of Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, U.S. striker Morgan, and England captain Leah Williamson.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 12:03 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Kenza Dali, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa arrive at the stadium prior to the FA Women’s Super League match against Arsenal at Meadow Park on May 27, 2023.
Kenza Dali, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa arrive at the stadium prior to the FA Women’s Super League match against Arsenal at Meadow Park on May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
infoIcon

Kenza Dali, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa arrive at the stadium prior to the FA Women’s Super League match against Arsenal at Meadow Park on May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Switzerland’s Alisha Lehmann, arguably as well known for her social media presence as her prowess on the pitch, is the top Instagram influencer heading to the Women’s World Cup, according to Nielsen Sports, amassing 13.5 million followers to pass American Alex Morgan in the last year.

“The soccer players participating at World Cup 2023 are not only exceptional sportswomen but also social media powerhouses, capable of driving impactful conversations and fostering genuine connections with their followers,” Jon Stainer, Nielsen’s global managing director, said in a statement.

Lehmann’s followers jumped 75% over the last year, according to Nielsen InfluenceScope, taking the striker - who has posted on behalf of fashion brand Boohoo, perfume company Gisada, British jeweller MJ Jones, EA Sports and Coca Cola - past Roger Federer as the most popular Swiss sportsperson on Twitter.

The 24-year-old has also been outspoken about the toxic world of online trolls and featured in UEFA’s 2022 “Respect” campaign about online bullying.

Lehmann told talkSPORT recently: “Some people just see Instagram and social media and don’t even know I actually play football ... When I don’t post a football picture for a week, people say, ‘Oh she doesn’t even play.’”

Lehmann, who scored six goals in 31 games for Aston Villa this season and has 38 caps, comes in ahead of Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, U.S. striker Morgan, and England captain Leah Williamson, who will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.

Each Instagram post from Lehmann and Putellas, who in 2021 was the first player to win the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, Ballon d’Or Feminin and The Best FIFA Women’s Player award in the same year, deliver over $100,000 of media value to brands.

Germany’s Jule Brand, a forward at VfL Wolfsburg, had the greatest growth of followers by any player in Nielsen’s top-10 most influential, with an increase of 517% over the last year.

Rounding out the top 10 are: Megan Rapinoe (U.S.); Marta (Brazil); Jordyn Huitema (Canada); Brand; Alessia Russo (England); and Sakina Karchaoui (France).

The rankings, created ahead of the World Cup that kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, are based on Nielsen’s measurement tool InfluenceScope.

It evaluates followers and follower growth, engagement rate, audience reachability and average brand value per post on Instagram to determine which players deliver the most social media value to their sponsors.

Cristiano Ronaldo has the most Instagram followers among male players with over 530 million.

Related stories

Related Topics

Alexia Putellas /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Lunch Break on Day 1; North 115/2 vs North East; Central 75/2 vs East
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lehmann most influential women’s player on Instagram ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 LIVE Score, Day 2: India 30-4 Japan, IND inflicts third all-out on JPN
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: Stimac gets second red card, assistant coach Gawli slams referees
    Aneesh Dey
  5. US judge throws out high-profile chess cheating lawsuit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lehmann most influential women’s player on Instagram ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  2. SAFF Championship: Stimac gets second red card, assistant coach Gawli slams referees
    Aneesh Dey
  3. England captain Bright expects to be fit for FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AP
  4. Megan Rapinoe’s role is evolving as the US prepares for a title defence at the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  5. Italian footballers banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Lunch Break on Day 1; North 115/2 vs North East; Central 75/2 vs East
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lehmann most influential women’s player on Instagram ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 LIVE Score, Day 2: India 30-4 Japan, IND inflicts third all-out on JPN
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: Stimac gets second red card, assistant coach Gawli slams referees
    Aneesh Dey
  5. US judge throws out high-profile chess cheating lawsuit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment