ISL 2023-24: FC Goa confirms the signing of Sandesh Jhingan on a three-year deal

FC Goa has confirmed the signing of Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan on a deal till 2026, the Indian Super League side confirmed on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 18:01 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Jhingan in action for the Indian national team in the Tri-Nation series in March.
File Photo: Jhingan in action for the Indian national team in the Tri-Nation series in March. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Jhingan in action for the Indian national team in the Tri-Nation series in March. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar / The Hindu

FC Goa has completed the signing of Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan on a deal untill 2026, the Indian Super League (ISL) side announced on Tuesday.

“FC Goa can confirm that the Club has completed the signing of one of Indian football’s most well-known names and the national team’s commander-in-chief in defence, Sandesh Jhingan,” the club said in an official statement.

The 29-year-old joins the Gaurs as they look for a revamp under new head coach Manolo Marquez. The team has previously signed Indian internationals Udanta Singh and Rowlin Borges.

“I am happy at the chance to represent what is a fantastic football club. FC Goa have, and keep doing so many things consistently well, so to be able to contribute to that effort is something I am looking forward to,” Jhingan said after signing for the Gaurs.

“Our search for players with a strong mentality and the ability to handle pressure led us to Sandesh.”Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football

Jhingan has been one of the most consistent defenders for India and in the ISL, featuring for Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC. For the Blue Tigers, he was instrumental at the back as they won the Tri-Nations Series in March and the Intercontinental Cup on June 18, with a 2-0 win over Lebanon.

ALSO READ: With Asian Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ahead, Jhingan taking one game at a time in Intercontinental Cup

“I am excited to link up with my new teammates, the coaching staff and learn from all of them. Needless to say, I’m excited about the prospect of playing in front of the fans of this football club, who always seem to bring a fantastic atmosphere with them to the games,” Jhingan added.

Jhingan has been a part of the Indian Super League since the league’s first-ever season, reaching the finals on four different occasions – in 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2023. And will be hungry to get his hands finally on the coveted trophy with FC Goa this season.

Sandesh Jhingan during a practice session ahead of their Intercontinental Cup match against Lebanon.

Sandesh Jhingan during a practice session ahead of their Intercontinental Cup match against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hailing from Punjab, Jhingan kick-started his professional football career with United Sikkim in 2011. Following a short stint with Rangdajied United, the centre-back emerged as one of the top picks by Kerala Blasters (KBFC) during the first-ever players’ draft of the ISL in 2014.

Over the next six seasons, the 29-year-old emerged as one of the most important names on the KBFC team-sheet, eventually becoming the club’s captain.

“Our search for players with a strong mentality and the ability to handle pressure led us to Sandesh. He is well-versed in navigating challenging situations, making him an invaluable asset,” Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football said, “With his arrival, we aim to build a solid defensive unit, which forms the foundation of any successful team.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
