IPL 2024: Bumrah does Bumrah things and gets Mumbai Indians over the line

A whopping 439 runs were scored in 40 overs at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday during Mumbai Indians’ maiden win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, against Delhi Capitals. None of the 12 bowlers – except one – conceded less than eight runs an over. Add to the fact that the exception to the batting carnage finished with figures of 4-0-22-2 and it underlines how exceptional Jasprit Bumrah was on the day.

For the pace sensation, however, it was just another day out on the park. When Bumrah – with his uncanny action, ability to generate pace and bounce, accurate seam position and a prowess over bowling toe-crushers at will – is in full flow, the best of the batters struggle to see him off, let alone go after him.

Ask Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener who was batting in the 60s and had no choice to up the ante if his team was to have a remote chance of getting close to the Mumbai Indians’ gargantuan 234.

Bumrah is reintroduced into the attack, for his second over, in the 12th over. He stifles Shaw and his set partner Abishek Porel, conceding just two singles in his first four balls. Then comes the terrifying toe-crusher and it sets the LED stumps into lightening mode as Shaw manages to save his toe, albeit not his wicket.

So much has been said and written about Bumrah over the last decade but he still manages to leave everyone in awe with his mastery over the ball, colour notwithstanding. No wonder then that player of the match Romario Shepherd refers to Bumrah’s act as “Bumrah doing Bumrah things and get us over the line”.

After being sidelined for a majority of 2023, including the entire IPL, Bumrah appears to be desperate to make amends. That he has conceded just 98 runs in 16 overs, picking five wickets, will sound like music to the ears to the Mumbai Indians and fans. All of them will be hoping for him to keep going in the same vein in the week coming ahead, with MI set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Thursday) and Chennai Super Kings (Sunday) at home.