CSK vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin toss today, Kolkata Knight Riders or Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Monday, looking to put an end to its two-game losing streak. Ruturaj Gaikwad has had some poor luck with the spin of the coin with the CSK captain yet to win the toss this season.
Pat Cummins: Tosses won in IPL 2024: 3 won in four games
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Zero in four games
CSK - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1
Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 1
KKR - Last 5 Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2
Results after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 2
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 6
Team batting first: Wins: 5; Losses: 5
