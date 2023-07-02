MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023/24: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri

Ankit, who plays right back, has one goal from 38 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances to his name and joins Marina Machans from East Bengal FC.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 15:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ankit Mukherjee in action.
FILE PHOTO: Ankit Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ankit Mukherjee in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Chennai

Chennaiyin FC has roped in defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster the team’s defence ahead of the upcoming season.

Ankit, who plays right back, has one goal from 38 Indian Super League (ISL) appearances to his name and joins Marina Machans from East Bengal FC. The 26-year-old’s experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defence.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Sanga completes transfer from Rajasthan United FC to Odisha FC

“I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them,” Ankit Mukherjee commented.

FILE PHOTO: Bijay Chhetri in action.

FILE PHOTO: Bijay Chhetri in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arragement

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by CFC, which remains committed to nurturing and developing young Indian talent. The promising centre-back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

Meanwhile, Bijay Chhetri too was excited about this break, he said, “I’m very happy and excited to be part of the Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club. I will give my 100 per cent to help the club grow. I have heard a lot about the fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Supermachans and B-Stand Blues.”

The addition of Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri will greatly enhance the defensive capabilities of Chennaiyin FC and elevate the team’s performance.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

East Bengal FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri announces contract extension with Bengaluru FC ahead of ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Sanga completes transfer from Rajasthan United FC to Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023/24: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Stokes, Duckett begin final day chase for England
    Team Sportstar
  5. LBN 0(2) vs IND 0(4) Highlights: India beats Lebanon in penalties; enters SAFF Championship 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023/24: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri announces contract extension with Bengaluru FC ahead of ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Sanga completes transfer from Rajasthan United FC to Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. State units that missed out on World Cup games to be compensated during bilateral home season
    PTI
  5. Former Man Utd midfielder Cleverley announces retirement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri announces contract extension with Bengaluru FC ahead of ISL 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Sanga completes transfer from Rajasthan United FC to Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023/24: Chennaiyin FC sign defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Stokes, Duckett begin final day chase for England
    Team Sportstar
  5. LBN 0(2) vs IND 0(4) Highlights: India beats Lebanon in penalties; enters SAFF Championship 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment