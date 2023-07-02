MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Sunil Chhetri announces his contract extension with Bengaluru FC after India beats Lebanon in SAFF Championship

The announcement was done using a TIFO after the Blue Tigers beat Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to qualify for their ninth consecutive SAFF Championship final.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 15:36 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates the win, also announcing his contract extension in the process.
Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates the win, also announcing his contract extension in the process. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri celebrates the win, also announcing his contract extension in the process. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunil Chhetri, announced a contract extension with the Bengaluru FC after the winning the SAFF Championship semifinal against Lebanon at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

The announcement was done using a TIFO after the Blue Tigers beat Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to qualify for their ninth consecutive SAFF Championship final. “I’m going nowhere! - Sunil Chhetri,” read the TIFO, as a jubilant Chhetri stood in front of it, with his arms stretched, as if announcing that the King will continue to stay in his kingdom.

Chhetri has been the lynchpin of attack for the Blues for close to a decade now, having joined the club in 2013. On September 22, 2013, he made his debut for the club and won the I-League title in their debut season.

Nearly 10 years later, the Indian football legend has 106 goals and 18 assists for the club, winning eight major trophies with the club, including the two I-league and three Federation Cup titles.

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters FC, one that allowed his team to enter the ISL semifinal, against Mumbai.

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after scoring for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters FC, one that allowed his team to enter the ISL semifinal, against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

“The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special,” Chhetri had said while signing the previous contract extension, a two-year deal in 2021.

“I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them.”

That stay, for sure, will now be longer as Bengaluru FC looks for another successful domestic season, having won the Durand Cup last year and finishing as the runner-up in the ISL 2023-24 final.

More to follow.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

