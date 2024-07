Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of artistic gymnastics events with date, IST timings and venues

The artistic gymnastics program consists of six apparatus for the men (floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar) and four for the women (vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise).

The program is split between individual events per apparatus, and individual and team events across all apparatus (the all-around and by team).

The events begin on July 27 and end on August 5 with a rest day (August 2) in the Bercy Arena.

Artistic Gymnastics schedule (Timing in IST):

Saturday, 27 July (Bercy Arena)

02:30 pm Men’s Qualification - Subdivision 1

07:00 pm Men’s Qualification - Subdivision 2

11:30 pm Men’s Qualification - Subdivision 3

Sunday, 28 July (Bercy Arena)

01:00 pm Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 1

03:10 pm Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 2

06:20 pm Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 3

09:30 pm Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 4

Monday, 29 July (Bercy Arena)

12:40 am Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 5

09:00 pm Men’s Team Final

Tuesday, 30 July (Bercy Arena)

09:45 pm Women’s Team Final

Wednesday, 31 July (Bercy Arena)

09:00 pm Men’s All-Around Final

Thursday, 01 August (Bercy Arena)

09:45 pm Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday, 03 August (Bercy Arena)

07:00 pm Men’s Floor Exercise Final

07:50 pm Women’s Vault Final

08:40 pm Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Sunday, 04 August (Bercy Arena)

06:30 pm Men’s Rings Final

07:10 pm Women’s Uneven Bars Final

07:55 pm Men’s Vault Final

Monday, 05 August (Bercy Arena)

03:15 pm Men’s Parallel Bars Final

04:06 pm Women’s Balance Beam Final

05:01 pm Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

05:50 pm Women’s Floor Exercise Final