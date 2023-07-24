A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Monday.
The camp will be held in Bhubaneshwar and will begin on July 30.
ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa
The AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent. India will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in its Group C fixtures.
The team secured qualification for round 2 by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic.
The list of probables:
Latest on Sportstar
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: Openers, Jagadeesan power South to 304 vs North; East, West win
- Indian Women’s football: 34 players selected for Blue Tigresses’ camp in Bhubaneswar
- Swimming World Championships: China’s Zhang wins women’s 100m butterfly title
- Ashes 2023, 5th Test: England, trailing 1-2, names unchanged 14-member squad for The Oval
- Serie A: Sassuolo refuse to sell defender Rogerio to Spartak Moscow for ‘ethical reasons’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE