Indian Women’s football: 34 players selected for Blue Tigresses’ camp in Bhubaneswar

The camp is being held ahead of Round 2 of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers set to take place between October 26 and November 1 in Tashkent.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 16:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women's Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year. | Photo Credit: AIFF

A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Monday.

The camp will be held in Bhubaneshwar and will begin on July 30.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa

The AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent. India will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in its Group C fixtures.

The team secured qualification for round 2 by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic.

The list of probables:
Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.
Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Shilky Devi, Jabamani Tudu.
Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Asem Roja Devi, Karthika Angamuthu.
Forwards: Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha Kalyan, Apurna Narzary, Neha, Sumati Kumari, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi.

