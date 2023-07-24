Indian Women’s football: 34 players selected for Blue Tigresses’ camp in Bhubaneswar

A 34-member list of probables has been announced for the Senior Indian Women’s Team that is set to play in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, later this year, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Monday.

The camp will be held in Bhubaneshwar and will begin on July 30.

The AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers are set to take place between October 26 and November 1 at the JAR Stadium and the Bunyodkor Stadium, in Tashkent. India will face Japan (October 26), Vietnam (October 29), and hosts Uzbekistan (November 1) in its Group C fixtures.

The team secured qualification for round 2 by defeating the Kyrgyz Republic.