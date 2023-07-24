MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa

Tachikawa will join from Maltese side Sirens FC, where he made 23 appearances last season and scored two goals.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 15:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Jamshedpur FC has signed Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa on a one-year contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old midfielder will join from Maltese side Sirens FC, where he made 23 appearances last season and scored two goals.

Born in Japan, Rei made his name in Europe after leaving local club Osaka Uni H&SS in 2018 to join Portuguese side Perafita. A move to fellow Portuguese side Felgueiras soon followed, before his love affair with the country of Malta began in 2019 as he moved to Santa Lucia.

“I’m so excited to finally come to Jamshedpur FC,” said Tachikawa.

“The club has proved its worth on a national stage by winning trophies and entertaining fans, and I’m very happy to finally be here. The culture of India and Jharkhand is unique and special and playing football here is a challenge that I welcome with open arms. I’m sure that I can help the team win even more this season.”

“Rei Tachikawa is a player that people will sit up and take notice of,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach Scott Cooper.

“He is a technical and high-tempo player who can get forward and score goals with both feet as well as his head. His passing game is good, and he is very competitive. He has played in Europe too and I think he will be an excellent signing for us.”

The club also confirmed that Rei will don the number 8 shirt for the Men of Steel in the upcoming campaign.

