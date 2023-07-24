MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC

Rane has won the Indian Super League twice - with Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2020. He also won the I-League in 2017 with Aizawl FC.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 13:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rane will stay with Mumbai City Fc till the end of the 2023/24 season.
Rane will stay with Mumbai City Fc till the end of the 2023/24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Rane will stay with Mumbai City Fc till the end of the 2023/24 season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Jayesh Rane on a season-long loan from Bengaluru FC on Monday.

“It’s a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here, said Rane after the move.

READ | Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament

Born and raised in Mumbai, Rane is a product of the Mumbai FC youth set-up. After beginning his journey with the under-18s, Jayesh made his bow in professional football with Mumbai FC in 2012. After impressing in the I-League, he was drafted by Chennaiyin FC in 2014. 

Rane has won the Indian Super League twice: with Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2020. He also won the I-League in 2017 with Aizawl FC.

The midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021–22 season.

“We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent. Jayesh will bring depth, energy, and versatility to our midfield,” said head coach Des Buckingham on the move. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Bengaluru /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 51/0 (9 overs) Agarwal, Kunnummal build start; Panchal, Harvik lead West past 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. FFA WWC 2023: Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling trials for Asian Games: Upsets galore show past has little influence on the present
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semifinals at World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FFA WWC 2023: Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Philippines vowes to ‘crash the party’ against New Zealand
    AFP
  4. Guardiola says Haaland in ‘much better’ shape than last season
    AFP
  5. Haaland scores twice as Man City hits five in Tokyo friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 1: South 51/0 (9 overs) Agarwal, Kunnummal build start; Panchal, Harvik lead West past 100
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. FFA WWC 2023: Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina
    Reuters
  4. Wrestling trials for Asian Games: Upsets galore show past has little influence on the present
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Srihari fails to qualify for 100m backstroke semifinals at World Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment