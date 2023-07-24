Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Jayesh Rane on a season-long loan from Bengaluru FC on Monday.

“It’s a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here, said Rane after the move.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Rane is a product of the Mumbai FC youth set-up. After beginning his journey with the under-18s, Jayesh made his bow in professional football with Mumbai FC in 2012. After impressing in the I-League, he was drafted by Chennaiyin FC in 2014.

Rane has won the Indian Super League twice: with Chennaiyin FC in 2015 and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2020. He also won the I-League in 2017 with Aizawl FC.

The midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021–22 season.

“We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent. Jayesh will bring depth, energy, and versatility to our midfield,” said head coach Des Buckingham on the move.