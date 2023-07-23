MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen on a one-year deal

The 32-year-old midfielder, Pennanen, who has over 380 career appearances, joins Hyderabad FC on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 16:32 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Having been capped for the Finnish National Team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top flight, for consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Hyderabad FC completed the signing of Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen, the Indian Super League club announced on Sunday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has over 380 career appearances, joins HFC on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I’m really happy to sign for the club and looking forward to the new season,” said Pennanen. “We have a group of exciting youngsters with a nice mix of experienced players so I am sure we will have a great season ahead of us if we work hard every day,” he added.

Having started his career with Kuopion Palloseura’s academy in his home town, Pennanen has been a regular in Finnish football, with over 300 league appearances across divisions in his country.

In his career, the midfielder has travelled the world, playing in Netherlands, Poland, Indonesia, and also in the US.

Having been capped for the Finnish National Team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top-flight, for consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

He was also named the Veikkausliiga’s Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also sported the captain’s armband.

“I promise I will give everything I have every single moment I step on the field. I like to keep the ball and my biggest strength is my passing and I hope I can add a few goals as well to my game,” he said.

Pennanen becomes the third new overseas signing at Hyderabad after Australian Joe Knowles and Costa Rican Jonathan Moya, as it look to further strengthen its squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

