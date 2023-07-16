MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager

In his first spell in charge of the club, he took Chennaiyin to the final of the ISL, achieving eight wins in the tournament, before losing out to ATK 3-1 in the final.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 12:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, announced the return of Owen Coyle as manager in a multi-year deal.
Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, announced the return of Owen Coyle as manager in a multi-year deal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, announced the return of Owen Coyle as manager in a multi-year deal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennaiyin FC announced the return of Owen Coyle as manager ahead of the 2023/24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 56-year-old returned for his second spell at the club, three years after leaving.

In his first spell in charge of the club, he took Chennaiyin to the final of the ISL, achieving eight wins in the tournament, before losing out to ATK 3-1 in the final.

Read More: Chennaiyin FC ropes in Murray as first foreign signing

Coyle also had a spell with Jamshedpur FC in 2021/22 where the team lifted the ISL League Winners Shield.

“We’re delighted to have Owen back in Chennaiyin colours. Owen is no stranger to India and we’ve all seen what he can do here. He’s the right man to lead our young team forward and we’re glad to have him back home,” Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani commented, according to Chennaiyin’s website.

“Really excited to be back at Chennaiyin FC. It was a wonderful experience the last time. The club has had fantastic success and we want to try and replicate that,” said Coyle.

“It’s going to be tough; we know that but we all love the challenge of that in football. I’m excited to replicate the successes that the club had previously for our wonderful fans and I look forward to seeing them soon.”

Coyle will be able to join the team only in August due to contractual obligations with his current side Queens Park FC in the Scottish division.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Football /

Chennaiyin FC /

Owen Coyle

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Devika dismisses Ritu Moni; Bangladesh 88/4 (28)
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Highlights Final Day 5: South Zone claims title after 13 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Defending champion Chennai Lions starts with thumping win over Puneri Paltans
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: Germany can learn from previous heartbreak, Schuller says ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Inter Miami sink to rock bottom ahead of Messi unveiling
    AFP
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: Germany great Popp chases women’s World Cup glory to cap remarkable career
    AFP
  5. FIFA WWC 2023: Women’s World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Devika dismisses Ritu Moni; Bangladesh 88/4 (28)
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted XIs, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Highlights Final Day 5: South Zone claims title after 13 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ultimate Table Tennis 2023: Defending champion Chennai Lions starts with thumping win over Puneri Paltans
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment