ISL 2023: Owen Coyle returns to Chennaiyin FC as manager

Chennaiyin FC announced the return of Owen Coyle as manager ahead of the 2023/24 season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 56-year-old returned for his second spell at the club, three years after leaving.

In his first spell in charge of the club, he took Chennaiyin to the final of the ISL, achieving eight wins in the tournament, before losing out to ATK 3-1 in the final.

Coyle also had a spell with Jamshedpur FC in 2021/22 where the team lifted the ISL League Winners Shield.

We are thrilled to announce the return of Scotsman Owen Coyle as the Head Coach on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. ✍️ #AllInForChennaiyin#WelcomeBackCoyle — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) July 16, 2023

“We’re delighted to have Owen back in Chennaiyin colours. Owen is no stranger to India and we’ve all seen what he can do here. He’s the right man to lead our young team forward and we’re glad to have him back home,” Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani commented, according to Chennaiyin’s website.

“Really excited to be back at Chennaiyin FC. It was a wonderful experience the last time. The club has had fantastic success and we want to try and replicate that,” said Coyle.

“It’s going to be tough; we know that but we all love the challenge of that in football. I’m excited to replicate the successes that the club had previously for our wonderful fans and I look forward to seeing them soon.”

Coyle will be able to join the team only in August due to contractual obligations with his current side Queens Park FC in the Scottish division.