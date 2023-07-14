Sahal Abdul Samad to leave Kerala Blasters FC after six years, confirms club

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad will part ways with the Indian Super League (ISL) side after six years, the club confirmed on Friday.

“The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee. It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead,” the Blasters said in a statement on social media.

While an official announcement is awaited, Sportstar understands that the 26-year-old will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in a swap with national teammate Pritam Kotal ahead of the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season. The Blasters swapped Sahal for Mohun Bagan captain Pritam Kotal and a fee of 90 lakh.

Sahal, who joined KBFC in 2017, featured for the ‘B’ team in 10 matches, netting seven goals. Between 2018 and 2023, the Kerala star completed 92 appearances for the team, recording 10 goals.

