Sahal Abdul Samad to leave Kerala Blasters FC after six years, confirms club

The 26-year-old Sahal will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in a swap deal worth Rs 90 lakh with national teammate Pritam Kotal ahead of the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 12:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sahal Abdul Samad has featured for the senior Kerala Blasters FC side in 92 matches since 2018. | Photo Credit: FOCUS SPORTS
Sahal Abdul Samad has featured for the senior Kerala Blasters FC side in 92 matches since 2018. | Photo Credit: FOCUS SPORTS

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad will part ways with the Indian Super League (ISL) side after six years, the club confirmed on Friday.

“The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee. It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead,” the Blasters said in a statement on social media.

READ: Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach

While an official announcement is awaited, Sportstar understands that the 26-year-old will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant, in a swap with national teammate Pritam Kotal ahead of the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season. The Blasters swapped Sahal for Mohun Bagan captain Pritam Kotal and a fee of 90 lakh.

Sahal, who joined KBFC in 2017, featured for the ‘B’ team in 10 matches, netting seven goals. Between 2018 and 2023, the Kerala star completed 92 appearances for the team, recording 10 goals.

MORE TO FOLLOW

