ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh appointed as Bengaluru FC assistant coach

Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the appointment of former Indian midfielder Renedy Singh as its assistant coach on a three-year deal.

Renedy, who was most recently the assistant coach and interim head coach at East Bengal, will be part of Simon Grayson’s backroom staff for the 2023-24 season.

“This is a club that raised the standards of professionalism in Indian football, and I’m keen to play a part in their journey over the coming years,” said Singh, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team in pre-season and working our way towards what will hopefully be another successful season.” Singh, who had an illustrious playing career, turned out for East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan AC and Shillong Lajong among other clubs, before hanging up his boots in 2015.

A former captain of the Indian national team, Singh made 72 appearances for India between 1998 and 2011 and was part of the side that won the SAFF Championship (2005, 2011), Nehru Cup (2007, 2009) and AFC Challenge Cup (2008).

The Manipur-native was also part of the Indian team at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup.

“He (Renedy) brings with him a huge amount of experience both as a player and as a coach. His ability to bring the best out of Indian players will be vital,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Between 2015 and 2016, Singh was assistant coach at FC Pune City, before joining NEROCA FC as Head Coach in 2019.

Having joined East Bengal as an assistant coach in 2020, he was appointed interim head coach for a brief period in the 2021-22 campaign.

Notably, Singh fielded an all-Indian eleven against Jamshedpur during his term, the first time this had occurred in the Indian Super League.