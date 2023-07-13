MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Murray as first foreign signing

The 27-year-old forward joins the side after spending the last season with Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 14:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jordan Murray in action. (File Photo)
Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC has signed its first foreign player Australian Jordan Murray ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this great club Chennaiyin FC. Can’t wait to meet the team and everyone at the club. I’m looking forward to returning to India and I’m excited to meet and play in front of the incredible Chennaiyin fans,” he said in a statement.

Murray has also played in India before, making his ISL debut for Kerala Blasters FC in the 2020-21 season before moving to Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 where he also won the ISL Shield.

Over two seasons in the ISL, Murray has scored 11 goals in 34 appearances.

