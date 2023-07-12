ISL 2023-24: FC Goa ropes in Spanish defender Odei Onaindia

Indian Super League side FC Goa announced the signing of Spanish defender Odei Onaindia ahead of the 2023-24 season on Wednesday. The 33-year-old put pen-to-paper with the Gaurs on a one-year deal.

Onaindia is no stranger to Indian football, having first played in the country in the 2020-21 season in the colours of Hyderabad FC led by its then-head coach Manolo Marquez.

He returned last year for another stint with the Nizams under Marquez, and played a crucial role as it finished second in the league.

The centre-back will reunite with Manolo Marquez once again, this time at Goa as the club continue to reinforce its squad.

“I’m thrilled about my opportunity with FC Goa. Having played against them for two seasons now, I’m aware how the team has always been competitive and tough to face. I strongly feel that we’ll have a good season this time,” said Onaindia.

Onaindia is the eighth new addition to the Gaurs’ ranks this summer, following Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh and Raynier Fernandes and foreign signings Paulo Retre and Carlos Martinez.