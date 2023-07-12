MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC confirms signing of Dutch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff

Born in the town of Groningen in the Netherlands, van Nieff began his career first with SC Cambuur before joining his hometown club FC Groningen.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 15:30 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Yoell Van Nieff signing the contract paper in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Yoell Van Nieff signing the contract paper in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Yoell Van Nieff signing the contract paper in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Duch midfielder Yoell Van Nieff. Van Nieff joins the Islanders on a two-year deal, expiring on May 2025.

Born in the town of Groningen in the Netherlands, van Nieff began his career with SC Cambuur before joining his hometown club FC Groningen. After rising through Groningen’s academy and youth sides, van Nieff graduated through to the senior team.

He played 100 games for FC Groningen. Van Nieff was also a part of the FC Groningen squad that famously won the 2014-15 KNVB Cup – a feather in his cap from his time with his hometown club.

After a brief spell with Dutch club Heracles Almelo, Nieff moved to Hungary to play for Puskas Akademia FC. The 30-year-old went on to become an influential player for Puskas, helping it finish high up in the Hungarian league consistently in Van Nieff’s four years at the club.

Talking about his move to India, Nieff said, “I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career today. The positive conversations with the management and head coach made it an easy decision for me choose to Mumbai City.”

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said, “The experience and the quality Yoell brings to Mumbai City will be a great asset to us. We’ve watched him from his time in the Netherlands and more recently, in Hungary, and we believe that Yoëll will complement our squad and have a key role to play at this club. I welcome Yoëll to Mumbai City and I look forward to seeing him soon in our pre-season camp.”

