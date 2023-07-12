ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill

East Bengal on Wednesday signed goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill on a three-year deal from Kerala Blasters FC for an undisclosed transfer fee. The 22-year-old won the Golden Glove award in ISL 2021-22.

Born in Ludhiana, Prabhsukhan rose through the youth ranks at Chandigarh Football Academy and the AIFF Elite Academy before embarking on his senior professional career with Indian Arrows in 2017. A member of the Indian squad, which participated in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup at home, Prabhsukhan was roped in by Bengaluru FC in 2019. He also stood between the sticks in BFC’s record 9-1 win over Paro FC in the 2020 AFC Cup.

The following year, the talented goalkeeper moved to Kerala Blasters FC where he helped finish runner-up in the 2021-22 edition of the ISL. That season, Prabhsukhan kept the maximum clean sheets (7) and made 47 saves in 20 Hero ISL appearances en route to winning the Golden Glove award. In ISL 2022-23, Prabhsukhan continued his good form for the Blasters, registering 4 clean sheets and 40 saves in 19 appearances.

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat said, “I am really satisfied to see Prabhsukhan’s evolution as a goalkeeper. His Golden Glove award proves that. I wanted to reunite with him from the day I joined Emami East Bengal. I am grateful to the club and the investors for making it possible. I can assure our fans that Prabhsukhan is highly motivated to make an impact for Emami East Bengal. He is our player for the future!”

Sharing his enthusiasm on joining East Bengal, a delighted Prabhsukhan said, “I take huge honour in representing this century-old club. I am blessed to be given an opportunity to wear this iconic jersey. I’ll give my best for the fans every time I take the field. There’s no better motivation than playing for these fans.”

Recollecting his senior professional debut against East Bengal, the lanky custodian added, “I made my senior professional debut for Indian Arrows against East Bengal in 2018. I was just 17 at that time. Playing against East Bengal that day, I was wondering if I would ever get a chance to play for this great club. All I can say is that dreams do come true.”