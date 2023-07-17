ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC completed the signing of Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC for the upcoming Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday.

Krishna has been in the ISL for four seasons now, having joined ATK ahead of the 2019-20 season. He finished as the joint-highest goal scorer, with Bartholomew Ogbeche and Nerijus Valskis, eventually helping his team win the Indian Super League title in his debut season.

He continued to find the net with the club, which merged with Mohun Bagan to become ATK Mohun Bagan and won the Best Footballer of the Year 2021 from the club.

However, as he struggled for consistency in goals after recuperating from COVID-19, Mohun Bagan moved to sign Dimitri Petratos as its key striker, and the Fijian made his way to Bengaluru FC on a two-year deal.

He formed a crucial pair with Sivasakthi Narayanan in attack for Simon Grayson’s side as the Blues won the Durand Cup and finished as the runner-up in the Super Cup and the Indian Super League last year.

Krishna becomes the latest addition to a squad that is undergoing a major revamp for the upcoming domestic season, having roped in former ISL-winning coach Sergio Lobera, along with defender Mourtada Fall and midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, both of whom were crucial as Mumbai City FC won the ISL League Winners Shield last season.

The Fijian would pair up with Diego Mauricio at Odisha FC as the Super Cup 2023 winner looks to add more silverware to its cabinet in the upcoming season.