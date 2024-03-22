MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal’s international friendly against Sweden?

Portugal captain and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad to face Sweden by coach Roberto Martinez.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 00:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ronaldo has 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 appearances for Portugal.
FILE PHOTO: Ronaldo has 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 appearances for Portugal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ronaldo has 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 appearances for Portugal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal will play Sweden in a friendly match on Friday at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes before it begins its Euro 2024 campaign in June.

Portugal is in Group F along with the Czech Republic, Turkey and one of Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, and Kazakhstan.

Portugal captain and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad to face Sweden by coach Roberto Martinez. Ronaldo will join Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha and Joao Felix on the list of players left out.

WHY IS RONALDO NOT PLAYING?

According to Martinez, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was not included in the squad to give him some rest after a hectic Saudi Pro League campaign with Al Nassr.

Martinez however suggested that Ronaldo could be back in the squad for Portugal’s second friendly against Slovenia on March 27.

ALSO READ | Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview

Ronaldo has been an integral part of his club Al Nassr, scoring 30 goals and assisting 11 more in 30 appearances this season.

He last featured in Al Nassr’s win over Al-Ahli Saudi, scoring the winner from the penalty spot. Al Nassr is currently second in the Saudi Pro League, 12 points behind league leader Al-Hilal.

Euro 2024 bid

Ronaldo will be an integral part of Portugal’s team in its quest to win the European Championship again, previously winning it in 2016.

Portugal will begin its campaign against the Czech Republic on June 19 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The 39-year-old has 128 goals and 46 assists in 205 matches for his country and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Sweden /

Roberto Martinez /

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFG 0-0 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Chhetri in the staring lineup, match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal’s international friendly against Sweden?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiss Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri win over Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, progress to quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal’s international friendly against Sweden?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFG 0-0 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Chhetri in the staring lineup, match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA closes Legia Warsaw stadium for one game after fan incidents including giant expletive banner
    AP
  4. Nike to become Germany supplier in 2027 after seven decades with Adidas-DFB
    Reuters
  5. North Korea says it cannot host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief Kozo Tashima
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFG 0-0 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Chhetri in the staring lineup, match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in Portugal’s international friendly against Sweden?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiss Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri win over Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, progress to quarterfinals
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings begins title defence under new captain against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in season opener
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment