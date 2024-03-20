MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview

Captain and record-goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature after Martinez agreed to rest the player for the first match

Published : Mar 20, 2024 19:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal‘s Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
Portugal‘s Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
infoIcon

Portugal‘s Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

PREVIEW

Portugal will play Sweden in a friendly match on Friday at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes. 

Portugal, which will be in action at the European Championships (euros) 2024 in June, is in Group F along with the Czech Republic, Turkey and one of Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, or Kazakhstan.

Therefore, head coach Roberto Martinez has the opportunity to tinker with formations and help him gauge the best possible team for the Euros. 

Sweden, which did not qualify for the Euros, will have a new coach in Denmark’s Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the talismanic Sebastian Larsson as his assistant.

Team news and injuries

Portugal will be without Renato Sanches, Joao Mario, Diogo Jota, Ricardo Horta, and Pedro Neto, all sidelined due to injuries. 

Captain and record-goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo will also not feature after Martinez agreed to rest the player for the first match. Ronaldo will return for Portugal’s second match against Slovenia on March 27. 

Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, and Joao Felix join Ronaldo in the list of players, allowed to rest for the Sweden match. 

For Sweden, Filip Helander, Ken Sema, Martin Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Kristoffer Olsson, Marcus Rohden, Isaac Kiese Thelin, Viktor Claesson, Robin Quaison, and Jesper Karlsson will not feature in the latest squad.

Predicted XI

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa(GK); Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, J. Neves; Bernardo, Ramos, Leao

Sweden possible starting lineup: Olsen(GK); Holm, Hien, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Cajuste, Larsson, Forsburg; Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Isak

When and where will the Portugal vs Sweden match kick-off?
The Portugal vs Sweden match will kick-off at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on Friday, March 22, 1:15 AM IST.
Where will the Portugal vs Sweden match be live telecasted- in India?
The Portugal vs Sweden match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Portugal vs Sweden match in India?
The Portugal vs Sweden match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Where to watch the Portugal vs Sweden match outside India?
Argentina: ESPN Star+
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Nitro, RTL+
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV, Multiscreen RTP, Play Channel 11
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus

Related Topics

Portugal /

Sweden /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Roberto Martinez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool appoints Richard Hughes as sporting director
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son
    Reuters
  5. Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka Patil describes meeting idol Virat Kohli
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany’s teenager Pavlovic to miss matches against France, Netherlands
    Reuters
  3. Defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury, Bremer called up
    Reuters
  4. Paqueta recalled by Brazil for friendlies against England, Spain under new coach
    AP
  5. CAF doesn’t know when 2025 Africa Cup will be played amid schedule congestion
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs Sweden LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch in India, Predicted XI, Team news, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Liverpool appoints Richard Hughes as sporting director
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Lee apologises formally in South Korea for Asian Cup bust-up with Son
    Reuters
  5. Moment of my life: RCB ace Shreyanka Patil describes meeting idol Virat Kohli
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment