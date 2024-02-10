CAF doesn’t know when 2025 Africa Cup will be played amid schedule congestion

African football leaders don’t know when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will take place because of congestion in the calendar.

The 35th edition of the biennial tournament is due to be held in mid-year but there are issues with scheduling because of FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup in the United States from June 15-July 13, 2025.

“There are dates,” Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe said on Friday.

“I was with the president of FIFA yesterday and various others. There’s a lot of competing events at the same time, but we are confident that we will identify (that) it is indeed going to be around that time.

“I don’t want to make announcements because there’s a degree of comfort in terms of what the date looks like, but we’ve got to accommodate various other competing competitions.”

The ongoing Africa Cup was pushed back from mid-year last year to avoid host nation Ivory Coast’s rainy season, but that angered European clubs that have to do without African players called up to the tournament.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah suffered a hamstring injury while on duty for Egypt, and the likes of Bayer Leverkusen contributed four players. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen hopes to lead Nigeria to the title in Sunday’s final.

Motsepe said it had been a success with almost two billion people globally watching since the tournament began on January 13. “The next one will be even better,” he said.

But the South African billionaire would not be drawn on possible dates in 2025.

“The AFCON in Morocco is going to be excellent, it’s going to be immensely successful,” Motsepe said. “I’ll talk more about it after Côte d’Ivoire. The focus for all of us now is Côte d’Ivoire.”

South Africa plays Congo for the third-place playoff on Saturday. Ivory Coast hosts Nigeria in the final on Sunday.