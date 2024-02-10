Jordan vs Qatar livestream info: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final; Preview, predicted lineups and more

PREVIEW:
Qatar and Jordan will play an all-Arab Asian Cup final on Saturday where both teams are highly motivated to answer critics who gave them no chance of going so far.
Surprise package Jordan finished third in its group and scraped through to the knockouts, where it suddenly elevated its game to knock out heavyweights Iraq and South Korea.
That was a triumph for its Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, who was heavily criticised when it finished 2023 without a win in seven games, which included six losses.
PREDICTED LINEUPS:
Jordan: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat
Qatar: Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif
When and where is the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match kicking-off?
The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 9 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.
How can you watch the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match?
The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
