Jordan vs Qatar livestream info: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final; Preview, predicted lineups and more

Jordan vs Qatar: Check the live streaming details of the AFC Asian Cup match to be played at the Lusail stadium, Qatar.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 07:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar’s players attend a training session in Doha on the eve of its AFC Asian Cup final football match against Jordan
Qatar's players attend a training session in Doha on the eve of its AFC Asian Cup final football match against Jordan | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Qatar’s players attend a training session in Doha on the eve of its AFC Asian Cup final football match against Jordan | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW:

Qatar and Jordan will play an all-Arab Asian Cup final on Saturday where both teams are highly motivated to answer critics who gave them no chance of going so far.

Surprise package Jordan finished third in its group and scraped through to the knockouts, where it suddenly elevated its game to knock out heavyweights Iraq and South Korea.

That was a triumph for its Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, who was heavily criticised when it finished 2023 without a win in seven games, which included six losses.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Jordan: Abulaila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Marei; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Hasheesh; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat

Qatar: Barsham; Ro-Ro, Mendes, Mukhtar, Waad; Gaber, Fatehi, Al-Haydos, Ahmed; Ali, Afif

When and where is the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match kicking-off?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 9 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

How can you watch the Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup final match?

The Jordan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

