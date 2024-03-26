Goodwin brace edges Australia closer to World Cup

Craig Goodwin scored a brace on his return from illness as Australia booked their place in the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying with a 5-0 rout of Lebanon at Canberra Stadium on Tuesday.
Forward Goodwin, who sat out last week’s 2-0 win over the Lebanese while battling a virus, rocketed in a long-range strike after half-time and steered in the final goal in the 81st minute to the delight of a record crowd of 25,023 at the venue.
With their fourth straight win in the current phase, Graham Arnold’s Australia cemented their top spot in Asia’s Group I, which also includes Palestine and Bangladesh.
The match was Lebanon’s “home” qualifier, with the Asian Football Confederation requesting it be moved from the nation due to the war in Gaza.
