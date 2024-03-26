MagazineBuy Print

Brazil boss predicts big things for teenager Endrick after England win

The teenager, who will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras when he turns 18 in July, became the youngest male player to score at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 10:26 IST , MADRID - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates.
Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brazil’s Endrick celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior and teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil expects prodigy Endrick to play a big role for club and country after the teenager made headlines by coming on to score his first goal for the Selecao and secure a 1-0 win over England at Wembley on Saturday, manager Dorival Junior said on Monday.

The teenager, who will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras when he turns 18 in July, became the youngest male player to score at the iconic stadium as he gave Dorival a win in his first match in charge of the five-times world champion.

“Endrick will bring a lot of joy to Real Madrid fans - I have no doubt about that. He has a bright future ahead of him, and he’s maturing amazingly well,” Dorival told a press conference ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Spain on Tuesday.

“He has a special ability to finish up front, to look for moves that few others would even try. He is aggressive, fierce, he attacks spaces like no one else and has a unique ability in front of the goal.”

ALSO READ: Lukaku fit to face England as Belgium seeks improvement

Despite urging caution regarding Endrick and disclosing that the youngster will not start on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Dorival said the fans at the match in the capital will have their chance to see him on the field against Spain.

“We have to be very careful, step by step, so that he progresses naturally, without putting too much expectation on someone who is just starting out in his career,” Dorival said.

“He needs to have balance, and that’s the key and main point for the marvellous sequence that’s going to happen, as long as he doesn’t lose the initial timing and completes the fundamental training process from now on.

“Let the next step be extremely important and take care of a player as special as him. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Dorival also talked about the racist abuse his star player Vinicius Jr has endured in Spain over the last two seasons, saying his struggles have had a big impact in Brazil’s changing room.

ALSO READ: Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario

The Real Madrid winger broke down in tears at a press conference earlier on Monday, saying he was struggling to stay motivated and enjoy playing football due to the recurring racist abuse he is subjected to.

“It’s cowardly what’s happening,” Dorival said. “This is a fact that happens every day in our country too, and we need a collective effort from everyone. We need the Public Prosecutor’s Office to act more directly to curb these aggressions.

“Human beings need to respect each other and situations of this kind on football pitches are unacceptable.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Endrick /

Brazil /

Real Madrid /

Dorival Junior /

Spain

