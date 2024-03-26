MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario

The 36-year-old winger at Benfica in Portugal said recently he could play again for his boyhood club Rosario Central. He was currently in the United States touring with Argentina.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 09:26 IST , BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - 1 MIN READ

AP
Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against El Salvador in the first half of the international friendly at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against El Salvador in the first half of the international friendly at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Angel Di Maria #11 of Argentina looks on against El Salvador in the first half of the international friendly at Lincoln Financial Field on March 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentine police and prosecutors are investigating an anonymous death threat to football star Angel di Maria delivered in his hometown of Rosario early Monday.

Staffers of the Funes Hills Miraflores condominium where the World Cup winner usually stays in the region, said they found a package containing a death threat to Di Maria’s family if he returned to play for one of the city clubs.

(FILES) View of the gated community Funes Hill Miraflores where Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria and his family usually stay when visiting Argentina and where other family members including his mother live, in Santa Fe, Argentina.
(FILES) View of the gated community Funes Hill Miraflores where Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria and his family usually stay when visiting Argentina and where other family members including his mother live, in Santa Fe, Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

(FILES) View of the gated community Funes Hill Miraflores where Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria and his family usually stay when visiting Argentina and where other family members including his mother live, in Santa Fe, Argentina. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 36-year-old winger at Benfica in Portugal said recently he could play again for his boyhood club Rosario Central. He was currently in the United States touring with Argentina.

“That kind of threat brings a lot of social commotion, and that is their aim — to make the population scared, hit public figures,” Esteban Santantino, who works in security for the local government, told broadcaster  Todo Noticias.

ALSO READ: Mbappe fires France warning after Germany friendly defeat

Rosario has been rocked by waves of violence between rival drug-dealing groups. The city homicide rate is 22 per 100,000 residents, far above Argentina’s average of 4.2 per 100,000.

The violence in Rosario affected another World Cup winner a year ago. Unidentified gunmen shot at a supermarket owned by a relative of Lionel Messi’s. They also left a message that read: “Messi, we are waiting for you.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Angel Di Maria /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario
    AP
  2. Miami Open 2024: Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets
    AFP
  3. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to miss rematch against Suns with sprained left ankle
    AP
  4. Premier League: Nottingham Forest lodges appeal against four-point deduction
    Reuters
  5. Andy Murray out for long spell with ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario
    AP
  2. Mbappe fires France warning after Germany friendly defeat
    AFP
  3. Slovenia vs Portugal LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch; Ronaldo expected to return for international friendly
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rice named England captain against Belgium, Toney set to play, says Southgate
    Reuters
  5. India vs Afghanistan, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Blue Tigers hope to do better in final third, end winless run
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario
    AP
  2. Miami Open 2024: Top seed Swiatek exits Miami with Gauff after upsets
    AFP
  3. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama to miss rematch against Suns with sprained left ankle
    AP
  4. Premier League: Nottingham Forest lodges appeal against four-point deduction
    Reuters
  5. Andy Murray out for long spell with ankle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment