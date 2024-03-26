MagazineBuy Print

Lukaku fit to face England as Belgium seeks improvement

Lukaku’s 83 goals from 113 caps is 50 more than the next highest on the list, Eden Hazard, and that know-how is needed in the absence of the midfield finesse of injured Kevin De Bruyne.

Published : Mar 26, 2024 10:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
“Lukaku is ready to start,” the coach told reporters on Monday.
"Lukaku is ready to start," the coach told reporters on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
“Lukaku is ready to start,” the coach told reporters on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku will be fit to face England in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday and adds considerable firepower to an attack that looked devoid of ideas in the disappointing 0-0 draw with Ireland last weekend.

Lukaku sat out the match in Dublin with a groin injury but is back in full training, according to manager Domenico Tedesco.

“Lukaku is ready to start,” the coach told reporters on Monday, before confirming that goalkeeper Koen Casteels remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.



“We want to create more opportunities than against Ireland. We need to be brave, with open and positive football,” Tedesco said.

“It is an ideal opportunity to test us at the very highest level. England may be missing some players, but that makes them anything but weak.”

Tedesco has not tasted defeat in his 11 games in charge since taking over from Roberto Martinez following a first-round exit in a disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The draw in Dublin was the first time his side have failed to score in that run, but the return of Lukaku adds experience and a threat in the box that was lacking on Saturday.

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who plays for Manchester City, also believes it will be a perfect test to see where they are ahead of the Euro 2024 finals.

“I think it’s going to be a nice match. That was not the case in Ireland, we are not going to deny that. I’m sure it will be completely different against England,” he said.

“Against this top country, we are also going to be able to see how far we are currently. Then we can continue working towards the European Championship.”

Belgium has won three of its last four games against England but has not claimed a victory in five previous visits to London.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

