India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFG 0-0 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Chhetri in the staring lineup, match kicks off

- March 22, 2024 00:4211’
A loose pass by Akash Mishra in his own half gives the ball away to Afghanistan. Skandari tries to forge an attack but ended up passing it behind. The Afghans are holding possesion and passing it around. Eventually, Sharza takes a shot from the edge of the box but it goes a few inches over the post.
- March 22, 2024 00:399’
Afghanistan gets a free-kick from 35 yards out. Ahadi steps up to take it and plays it short to Amiri but he puts too much power into his cross and the ball goes out.
- March 22, 2024 00:387’
A long ball is played for Ahadi on the right but the ball is forced out for a corner.
- March 22, 2024 00:355’
Poojary slots an early cross in for Chhangte and his header to the near post is saved. The ball goes out for a corner.
- March 22, 2024 00:321’
Afghanistan appeals for a penalty as Akbari goes down in the box after contact with Jeakson Singh but the ref says no foul.
- March 22, 2024 00:31Kick-off!
India kicks the game off and breaks into an attack from the get-go but it goes out for a goalkick.
- March 22, 2024 00:18India vs Afghanistan - Overall head-to-head record!
- March 22, 2024 00:14What happened the last time Afghanistan and India clashed horns?
What happened the last time India played Afghanistan in a football match ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier
India faces Afghanistan away from home in its second group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.
- March 21, 2024 23:58Here’s the team news and players injured ahead of the match
- March 21, 2024 23:46Here’s how Afghanistan is set up for tonight!
Ovays Azizi, Mahboob Hanifi, Haroon Amiri (C), Habibulla Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar Nazary, Omid Popalzay, Sharif Mukhammad.
- March 21, 2024 23:41Team India starting XI is here!
- March 21, 2024 23:40Predicted starting XI of Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Azizi; Nzary, Hanifi, Amiri, Askar; Asekzai, Skandari, Popalzay, Azadzoy; Sharifi, Arezou
- March 21, 2024 23:40Predicted Lineup of India
India: Sandhu; Bheke, Poojary, Anwar, Mishra; Apuia, Jaekson; Chhangte, Chhetri, Mahesh; Mehtab
- March 21, 2024 23:26Livestream and telecast info
The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Afghanistan and India match on March 22, 2024 will be streamed live on FanCode.
The match will also be broadcast live on DD Sports.
- March 21, 2024 23:13Match Preview:
