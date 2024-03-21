MagazineBuy Print

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, AFG 0-0 IND, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Chhetri in the staring lineup, match kicks off

AFG v IND: Live score match updates from the Afghanistan vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match from the Damac Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Mar 22, 2024 00:49 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India's starting eleven before the start of the AFC Asian Cup football match against Syria
File Photo: India's starting eleven before the start of the AFC Asian Cup football match against Syria | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

File Photo: India's starting eleven before the start of the AFC Asian Cup football match against Syria | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Blog of the Afghanistan vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers match from the Damac Stadium in Saudi Arabia. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match buildup and bringing you live updates from the clash.

  • March 22, 2024 00:42
    11’

    A loose pass by Akash Mishra in his own half gives the ball away to Afghanistan. Skandari tries to forge an attack but ended up passing it behind. The Afghans are holding possesion and passing it around. Eventually, Sharza takes a shot from the edge of the box but it goes a few inches over the post. 

  • March 22, 2024 00:39
    9’

    Afghanistan gets a free-kick from 35 yards out. Ahadi steps up to take it and plays it short to Amiri but he puts too much power into his cross and the ball goes out. 

  • March 22, 2024 00:38
    7’

    A long ball is played for Ahadi on the right but the ball is forced out for a corner.

  • March 22, 2024 00:35
    5’

    Poojary slots an early cross in for Chhangte and his header to the near post is saved. The ball goes out for a corner. 

  • March 22, 2024 00:32
    1’

    Afghanistan appeals for a penalty as Akbari goes down in the box after contact with Jeakson Singh but the ref says no foul. 

  • March 22, 2024 00:31
    Kick-off!

    India kicks the game off and breaks into an attack from the get-go but it goes out for a goalkick. 

  • March 22, 2024 00:18
    India vs Afghanistan - Overall head-to-head record!

    India vs Afghanistan: Overall head-to-head record in football ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier clash

    India’s national football team will face Afghanistan in its away leg of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

  • March 22, 2024 00:14
    What happened the last time Afghanistan and India clashed horns?

    What happened the last time India played Afghanistan in a football match ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifier

    India faces Afghanistan away from home in its second group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification on March 21, 2024 in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

  • March 21, 2024 23:58
    Here’s the team news and players injured ahead of the match

    India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Predicted lineups, team news, injuries

    The Blue Tigers is all set to face Afghanistan in its third group stage match of the second round, FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

  • March 21, 2024 23:46
    Here’s how Afghanistan is set up for tonight!

    Ovays Azizi, Mahboob Hanifi, Haroon Amiri (C), Habibulla Askar, Mosawer Ahadi, Rahmat Akbari, Jabar Sharza, Taufee Skandari, Zelfagar Nazary, Omid Popalzay, Sharif Mukhammad. 

  • March 21, 2024 23:41
    Team India starting XI is here!

  • March 21, 2024 23:40
    Predicted starting XI of Afghanistan

    Afghanistan: Azizi; Nzary, Hanifi, Amiri, Askar; Asekzai, Skandari, Popalzay, Azadzoy; Sharifi, Arezou

  • March 21, 2024 23:40
    Predicted Lineup of India

    India: Sandhu; Bheke, Poojary, Anwar, Mishra; Apuia, Jaekson; Chhangte, Chhetri, Mahesh; Mehtab

  • March 21, 2024 23:26
    Livestream and telecast info

    The FIFA World Cup qualifier between Afghanistan and India match on March 22, 2024 will be streamed live on FanCode.

    The match will also be broadcast live on DD Sports.

  • March 21, 2024 23:13
    Match Preview:

    FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan

    The Indian football team will renew its quest for a maiden entry into the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when it faces a weakened Afghanistan here on Thursday.

Sunil Chhetri /

Indian football /

Lallianzuala Chhangte /

Afghanistan

