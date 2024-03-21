MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

North Korea says it cannot host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief Kozo Tashima

North Korea was scheduled to play Japan in Pyongyang on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader on the road to the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 21:28 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
The two sides met in a first qualifier in Tokyo, which Japan won 1-0.
The two sides met in a first qualifier in Tokyo, which Japan won 1-0. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The two sides met in a first qualifier in Tokyo, which Japan won 1-0. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea told Japan on Thursday that it cannot host next week’s World Cup qualifier, Japan’s football association chief Kozo Tashima said, throwing the game into doubt.

North Korea was scheduled to play Japan in Pyongyang on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

But North Korean officials “told us that the game cannot go ahead in Pyongyang”, Kozo Tashima said after the two sides met in a first qualifier in Tokyo, which Japan won 1-0.

“They asked us during half-time if we can organise (it) in Japan,” local media quoted Tashima as saying.

“I told them it was so sudden and that I cannot give them an immediate yes. I told them it will take us at least two or three days (to answer). I told them it’s difficult,” he said.

The match in Pyongyang would have been the first game in North Korea for Japan’s men’s team since 2011.

Tashima gave no reason for North Korea’s apparent change of heart. But Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that North Korea didn’t want to host the match over fears of bacterial infections in Japan.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Japan rides on Ao Tanaka’s early strike to beat North Korea

Earlier this week Japan’s foreign ministry warned football fans not to attempt to travel to North Korea for the match.

“As you know, North Korea takes a hostile view of Japan and travel is not recommended for the general public,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.

Fourteen government officials were set to accompany the Japan team for the match as well as a small number of media outlets, broadcaster NHK reported.

The first leg of its women’s playoff for the Paris 2024 Olympics was switched from Pyongyang to neutral ground in Saudi Arabia last month.

Relations have long been dogged by issues including compensation for Japan’s brutal occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945 and more recently by Pyongyang’s firing of missiles over Japanese territory.

Despite being isolated and poor, North Korea qualified for the 2010 World Cup. But they were knocked out at the group stage following three defeats, including a 7-0 thumping by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

They also qualified in 1966 when they famously beat Italy 1-0 and made it to the quarter-finals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Japan /

Kozo Tashima /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. North Korea says it cannot host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief Kozo Tashima
    AFP
  2. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League season opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK more equipped than before for new captain after Dhoni, says coach Fleming
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: A.R. Rahman to Akshay Kumar - which artists are performing, start time, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. North Korea says it cannot host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief Kozo Tashima
    AFP
  2. FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Son Heung-Min scores but Thailand holds South Korea to a 1-1 draw
    AFP
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Japan rides on Ao Tanaka’s early strike to beat North Korea
    AFP
  4. Haaland plays down injury concerns and reveals message from Guardiola ahead of joining Norway squad
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC completes signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. North Korea says it cannot host World Cup qualifier: Japan football chief Kozo Tashima
    AFP
  2. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League season opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK more equipped than before for new captain after Dhoni, says coach Fleming
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: A.R. Rahman to Akshay Kumar - which artists are performing, start time, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment