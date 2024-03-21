Nike to become Germany supplier in 2027 after seven decades with Adidas-DFB

The German Football Association (DFB) announced that American sportswear giant Nike would become its official supplier from 2027 onwards, ending a decades-long partnership with German firm Adidas.
The DFB said on Thursday Nike would supply all national teams from 2027 to 2034, having made the best financial offer.
“The coming partnership allows the DFB for the next decade to work on central tasks with a view to developing football in Germany,” said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, in a statement.
Germany has used Adidas products en route to all four World Cup titles from 1954 to 2014. The company in 2019 signed a four-year contract extension of their deal ending in 2022.
“Until December 2026, we will work with all our might for common success with our longtime and current partner Adidas, whom German football has a lot to thank for after more than seven decades,” Neuendorf said.
Germany, whose football association is the world’s biggest with over seven million registered members, will host Euro 2024 from 14 June to 14 July.
