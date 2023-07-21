MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro

Manzorro has joined the club from Polish side Sandecja Nowy Sącz.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 14:35 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jeremy Manzorro has played at a host of clubs, and arguably spent his most successful years in Kazakhstan.
Jeremy Manzorro has played at a host of clubs, and arguably spent his most successful years in Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: Jeremy Manzorro/ Instagram
infoIcon

Jeremy Manzorro has played at a host of clubs, and arguably spent his most successful years in Kazakhstan. | Photo Credit: Jeremy Manzorro/ Instagram

Jamshedpur FC has completed the signing of French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro on a one-year contract.

The Frenchman has played at a host of clubs, and arguably spent his most successful years in Kazakhstan, where he won the Kazakh League twice, in 2021 with Tobol Kostanay, and again in 2022 with FC Astana, and also won the Kazakh Cup in 2021.

Manzorro also lifted the Lithuanian A League trophy in 2017 with FK Suduva Marijampole, and the Lithuanian Cup the following year, playing a significant part in his team’s run to the Championship.

The tenacious midfielder has also had a substantial impact in continental competition, managing 8 appearances in the UEFA Europa League and 4 appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He will now look to stamp his authority on the Indian Super League (ISL) with the Men of Steel.

Read: Jamshedpur FC signs midfielder Imran Khan on two-year deal

“This is a club that has already proven that it’s capable of winning the ISL Shield and it was a major motivation behind me joining Jamshedpur FC,” said Manzorro on joining Jamshedpur FC.

“Some of the best fans in the country are in Jamshedpur and it wasn’t a tough decision for me to decide to come and play here. I’m looking forward to working with the Head Coach and the staff and taking this team to new heights.”

Manzorro has joined the club from Polish side Sandecja Nowy Sącz. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder can also play in different positions across the park, making his versatility an asset for the Men of Steel.

Born in Villeurbanne, Lyon in France, Manzorro made his name at current Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, where he started out in the youth team before making his senior team debut in 2011.

“Jeremy is a dynamic midfielder that is versatile and electric. He is going to be hard for teams to handle and has previously been the player of the year in Kazakhstan,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Scott Cooper.

“He comes with good experience and is very technical, making him more than a handful for teams in the league to deal with.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Jeremy Manzorro /

Indian Super League /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes
    Ramji Srinivasan
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A loses Sudharsan early
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injury doubts linger as Putellas named on Spain bench
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH | England ‘know what it takes to win’ World Cup says Lauren Hemp
    AFP
  3. United States winger Tim Weah ready for the challenge of replacing Juan Cuadrado at Juventus
    AP
  4. Lionel Messi arrives as Inter Miami faces Cruz Azul
    Reuters
  5. Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes
    Ramji Srinivasan
  2. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs French playmaker Jeremy Manzorro
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023: India A loses Sudharsan early
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch match semifinal today? Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injury doubts linger as Putellas named on Spain bench
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment