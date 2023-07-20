MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC signs three youngsters ahead of league debut

Punjab FC is the first I-League club to get a promotion into top-tier ISL competition.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 18:13 IST , Mohali - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee signed for Punjab FC.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee signed for Punjab FC.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee signed for Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Punjab FC announced the signing of three young players, forward Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee, on Thursday ahead of its maiden appearance in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Punjab FC is the first I-League club to get a promotion into top-tier ISL competition.

Kynshi, 23, came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC and joins Punjab FC after a spectacular I-League season with Real Kashmir FC, where he scored six goals to become the joint-highest Indian goal scorer of the league.

READ | India reaches 99 in latest FIFA rankings - what it means for World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Fernandes joins the club after spending the last three seasons with Goan giants Churchill Brothers Goa FC.

The 25-year-old previously came through FC Goa B where led their reserves to the Goa Professional League title.

Darjee, on the other hand, joins Punjab FC after a strong display in the Reliance Foundation Development League, where his team Sudeva Delhi FC finished runner-up in the National Championship.

“We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a club,” Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said.

