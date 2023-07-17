Kerala Blasters extends Sachin Suresh contract till 2026

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh has signed a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC that would see his stay extended until 2026, the club said on Monday.

Sachin Suresh, 22, hails from Thrissur and has already represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

കാവൽ ആയി ഇനിയും തുടരും! 👊🏻



Sachin Suresh has put pen to paper on a 3-year extension that will keep him at the club until 2026! ✍️



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/1lh2DwgejG#Sachin2026#KBFC#KeralaBlasters

Sachin Suresh impressed in developmental tournaments like the Reliance Foundation Development League or Next Gen Cup in England, which led to the opportunity to debut for the Kerala Blasters first team in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, “Sachin is someone who has been within our youth system for sometime now; his opportunities or ability to break through into the senior team have come on the back of his consistency, skill, and temperament.

“I believe that Sachin has what it takes to perform and succeed at the most competitive levels, and we at the club see him as a very bright prospect, hence the decision to back him up with a long-term contract.”