ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs midfielder Imran Khan on two-year deal

Imran made 37 appearances for the NorthEast United FC in the ISL, scoring twice and providing four assists during his time at the club.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 18:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan
FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan | Photo Credit: Imran Khan/Instagram
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan | Photo Credit: Imran Khan/Instagram

Jamshedpur FC has signed midfielder Imran Khan from NorthEast United FC on a two-year contract, the Indian Super League club (ISL) said on Wednesday.

Imran made 37 appearances for the Highlanders in the ISL, scoring twice and providing four assists during his time at the club.

“Joining Jamshedpur FC is a big moment for me in my career,” Imran said.

“I have learnt a lot at my previous clubs and feel like I am ready to help Jamshedpur once again win trophies. The city has a history of producing some great Indian players over the years, and I’m confident that this is the right step for me in my progression. I’m excited to finally play in front of the amazing fans and show them what I am capable of.”

Imran was born in Manipur and began his professional playing career at Mohammedan Sporting Club in the I-League before moving to ISL in 2018 with FC Goa. Following loan stints at Gokulam Kerala and Mohun Bagan, Imran joined NEROCA FC in the I-League in 2020, before returning to the ISL with NorthEast United FC.

“We’re delighted to have Imran come to us,” said Jamshedpur FC Head Coach, Scott Cooper.

“He’s a very technical and versatile player in midfield and brings a wand of a left foot and a very good attitude so he will fit in well with the plan we have. He is hard-working and comes with some Hero ISL experience and will flourish with us.”

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Usman Khawaja

Statsman: Usman Khawaja’s unique feat, Stokes’ early declaration and more

Mohandas Menon
